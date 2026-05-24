An 80-year-old woman from Ahmedabad has been serving homemade ice creams made with just four natural ingredients for the past four decades. At a time when many packaged ice creams contain artificial flavours, colours and preservatives, her simple recipes have won hearts across generations.





Using only milk, cream, stevia and real fruits or dry fruits, Niranjana Desai, fondly known as Niruben, prepares a variety of traditional ice creams. Popular flavours include mango, chikoo, kesar pista, sitaphal and chocolate, all made without any artificial preservatives or ready-made mixes.





"She still makes ice cream from scratch, every single day," reported The Better India. Every morning, Niruben walks into her kitchen and prepares fresh ice cream, and Ahmedabad has been a fan of Niruben's ice cream.

How Did The Ice Cream Business Started?





Niruben's small home-based venture has become a favourite among people looking for natural and preservative-free ice creams. Sharing insights into her journey, The Better India reported that Niruben initially made ice cream at home for neighbours, guests, and visitors. People soon noticed something different about the taste.





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“Baa, you should open a shop,” they told her. That was when her journey as “Niruba Ice Creamwala” began in 1986. She started with a simple gas stove in her kitchen, which has now grown into a popular ice cream shop.





Even today, fresh ice cream is prepared daily in traditional wooden containers using recipes that have remained unchanged since 1986. Fresh batches are made every three to four days using milk and cream sourced from a local dairy.





Amrit Bhai, who has been working with the Desai family for over 30 years, told Vibes of India that their ice cream-making process is still completely traditional. Unlike large factories that use heavy machines, Niruben's kitchen uses a large ‘bhatti' and a huge kadhai where milk is slowly boiled.





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Apart from serving customers at the shop, they also offer catering services and packaged ice creams. Because there are no preservatives, the ice cream has a shelf life of just seven days.





She began with just five flavours, rose coconut, variyali, chocolate, badam pista kesar and kesar elaichi, and soon became an Ahmedabad favourite. The shop now serves 27 flavours, and is loved for its natural and tasty ice cream.