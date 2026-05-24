Denmark's food scene has earned global recognition for its innovation, minimalism, and focus on locally sourced ingredients. Its capital, Copenhagen, is home to some of the world's most renowned fine-dining restaurants. Recently, a food vlogger explored the immersive dining experience at Alchemist and shared an ASMR-style glimpse into the opening of a 7.5-hour tasting journey, featuring three of the restaurant's eight elaborate welcome snacks.





The video started with a sneak peek of 'Smoky Ball'. The dish looked very similar to a popular Indian street food item - pani puri. However, instead of being filled with spicy water, the hollow ball was topped with sturgeon caviar, langoustine tartare, and almond cream. The inside of the ball was injected with flavoured smoke.





Also Read: "It's That Addictive": Japanese Entrepreneur Falls In Love With Pani Puri, Considers Opening A Shop

Next, the vlogger tried a whimsical welcome cocktail modelled after the marguerite daisy, the national flower of Denmark. The refreshing liquid slurp was inspired by a tangerine pisco sour. It offered a sweet-and-sour citrus note to wake up the taste buds before the heavier savoury courses began.





The last snack featured in the video was Sunburnt Bikini – a molecular reimagining of Barcelona's famous Bikini ham-and-cheese sandwich. The sphere of flash-frozen mochi dough came filled with premium Joselito Iberian ham and melted Gruyère cheese.





Watch the video here:

The video quickly went viral online, sparking widespread discussion around the Michelin-star meal. Several food lovers pointed out the similarities between the Indian pani puri and Alchemist's Smoky Ball.





Also Read: "Rs 90,000 Per Month": Pani Puri Seller's Earnings Spark Debate Online





One user wrote, "Michelin star Pani Puri."





Another added, "We got Caviar Pani puri before GTA 6."





Someone else commented, "Pani puri. In India, that costs 50 cents."





A viewer shared, "That ball not having a liquid inside is blasphemous."





"Lucky me, I get to have 10 panipuri instead of one," read another comment.





Would you want to try a 'caviar pani puri' similar to this dish at Alchemist? Let us know in the comments below.