Called as 'God's own land', Kerala is truly heaven on earth. The lush green fields, clear waters, and heavenly sunsets leave us mesmerised. Plus, with Kerala's deep-rooted culture, one cannot miss out on the food offered here. The state's history and culture heavily impact Kerala's traditional cuisine. It's a combination of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. It's flavourful, hearty and full of spices. Just a bite into these dishes, and there is no doubt that you will start to crave more of them. So, if just reading about this cuisine makes you want to have some, we have just the recipes you need. Here we bring you some authentic Kerala-style preparations to enjoy during lunch! Check out the full recipes below:





Here Are 7 Kerala-Style Recipes

This biryani recipe has been passed down through generations and is made all over Kerala's Malabar region, from Kozhikode to Malappuram, from Thalassery to Kasargod. For this incredible recipe, you'll need a ton of spices, a pinch of chilli, and one perfectly boiled egg.

This is a staple on the menus and lunch tables of every restaurant. Simply slather a meaty white fish with onion, tomatoes, garlic, green chilies, and coconut paste, then fry, temper, and serve!

Cheera Thoran, also known as spinach bhaji in South India, is a South Indian side dish made with red or green spinach. Thanks to the use of coconut, this easy yet delicious recipe produces a soulful spinach dish with coconut flavours.





Appam and chicken stew is a classic combination. Appam has a soft, paper-thin exterior, and it goes with practically anything. Chicken stew, on the other hand, is made with chunks of chicken or pork soaked in a delicately flavoured and creamy coconut gravy.





Ghee rice, also known as Neyichoru in Malayalam, is a cooked rice meal that uses the earthy and distinct flavour of ghee to repurpose rice. In Kerala, ghee rice is a typical side dish served with kurma or a South Indian stew.





Kadala curry is a hot vegetarian curry cooked with black chickpeas, coconut, and a variety of spices. In Kerala, kadala curry is traditionally served with an appam for breakfast.





If you love chicken as much as we do, this dish is a must-try. The spicy Kerala-style chicken meal is prepared in a pan with aromatic flavours and sour spices. This meal is easy to make at home for any gathering or party!











Try out these amazing and robust dishes to get the taste of Kerala at your home. Let us know in the comments below which one was your favourite!