These Crunchy And Cheesy Onion Rings Are Perfect To Pair With Cocktails

Deeksha Sarin | Updated: August 23, 2019 15:10 IST
There are times when we have guests coming over to our place and we run out of tasty food ideas to prepare for them. While something like this is quite common and may happen often, we bring to you a stellar party snack recipe that is sure to impress all your guests, kids and adults, alike. We're talking about crunchy and cheesy onion rings. Onion rings are quite a common fixture in most cafes and restaurants these days. However, the recipe that we're going to sure with you comes with a cheesy twist. With each bite you'll find cheese oozing out of the delight, which is sure to be outright delicious.
All you've got to do is get hold of some large white onions and some basic kitchen ingredients like cheese, rice flour, and corn flour along with some spices. Onion rings taste the best when they are made out of white onions, so try and opt for them. If they aren't available, then you may go for red onions.
Pro Tip:
The recipe of cheese onion rings has been shared by Alpa Modi, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.
So, prepare this cheesy and crunchy delight for your kids the next time they demand for something yummy. You can pair these onion rings with any dip of your choice.
Happy Cooking!
