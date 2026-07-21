Children can be picky eaters, making it difficult for parents to ensure they get enough nutrients in their daily diet. The key is to make healthy food both appealing and enjoyable. Since children often get bored of eating the same meals every day, introducing fun and creative recipes can help keep them interested in nutritious foods.





Keeping children's preferences in mind, here is an easy recipe for High-Protein Chana Tacos. These tacos feature a flavourful patty made with chickpeas and sprouts, topped with a creamy paneer spread and fresh vegetables, all served on a multigrain roti. Packed with protein and fibre, they make a wholesome snack or lunchbox option. The best part? They take just 20 minutes to prepare.

Why These High-Protein Chana Tacos Are A Great Option For Kids

These tacos are packed with protein from chana, sprouts and paneer, helping support growth and development. The addition of fresh vegetables and pomegranate adds vitamins, minerals and crunch, making the dish both nutritious and colourful. They are easy to eat, flavourful and a great way to include healthy ingredients in a child's diet.

Also Read: How To Make Perfect Mutton Biryani At Home With These Simple Tips

How To Make High-Protein Chana Tacos

Photo: Pexels

Ingredients

For The Taco Patty

1 cup boiled chana

½ cup boiled sprouts

½ onion, finely chopped

Red chilli powder, coriander powder, black pepper, chaat masala and salt, as per taste

5-6 multigrain rotis

For The Stuffing

½ onion, sliced

½ capsicum, sliced

½ cup paneer cubes

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

Salt and black pepper, as required

Lemon juice

For The High-Protein Spread

½ cup paneer

½ cup hung curd

5-6 soaked cashew nuts

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

A few mint leaves

Step-By-Step Recipe

Photo Credit: Pexels

Step 1: Prepare The Patty Mixture

Heat a little oil in a pan and lightly sauté the chopped onion. Mash the boiled chana and sprouts, then add them to the pan. Add red chilli powder, coriander powder and salt, and mix well. Cook for a few minutes, then switch off the heat and allow the mixture to cool. Shape it into small balls.





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Step 2: Make The High-Protein Spread

Blend paneer, hung curd, soaked cashew nuts, mint leaves, black pepper and salt until smooth and creamy. Set aside.



Step 3: Prepare The Stuffing

In a bowl, combine the sliced onion, capsicum, paneer cubes and pomegranate seeds. Season with salt and black pepper, then add a little lemon juice and mix well.



Step 4: Assemble The Tacos

Heat a pan and place one chickpea mixture ball on it. Flatten it slightly and place a multigrain roti over it. Press gently so that the patty sticks to the roti and forms an even layer. Cook until lightly crisp.



Step 5: Add The Toppings

Spread the prepared high-protein paneer spread over the roti. Top with the vegetable stuffing and serve immediately.





If you're looking for a quick, healthy and kid-friendly snack, these High-Protein Chana Tacos are a great choice.