SEARCH
  • News
  • Singer John Legend's Kid-Friendly Chicken Tenders Recipe Is Something Kids Will Love!

Singer John Legend's Kid-Friendly Chicken Tenders Recipe Is Something Kids Will Love!

John Legend recently shared his kid-friendly recipe for fried chicken tenders on his wife Chrissy Teigen's YouTube channel.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: August 21, 2020 18:29 IST

Reddit
Singer John Legend's Kid-Friendly Chicken Tenders Recipe Is Something Kids Will Love!

John Legend shared his own recipe for kid-friendly chicken tenders.

Highlights
  • John Legend shared a recipe on wife Chrissy Teigen's YouTube
  • It was a kid-friendly recipe for chicken tenders which he makes at home
  • Take a look at the recipe video here

John Legend is a singer-songwriter par excellence. Among the many hits which are his claim to fame, he is best known for his song 'All Of Me', which became an International record-breaker. He also has a number of awards to his credit, including the prestigious Golden Globes and Grammy awards. He is married to actor-model Chrissy Teigen and they have two children together. John Legend recently shared his kid-friendly recipe for fried chicken tenders on his wife's YouTube channel. Take a look:



(Also Read: )

Chrissy Teigen wrote while sharing her husband's video, "These fried chicken tenders are a delicious, easy dinner the whole family will love - the kids really love these - and they only take 10 minutes to cook!" In the video, John Legend clarified that the recipe is that of fried chicken tenders and not chicken nuggets.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

The recipe began with marinating the chicken overnight with a marinade made of buttermilk, seasoned with spices. Then, John Legend prepared a crunchy bread coating for the chicken tenders that were adequately spiced, but not overly so. His chicken tenders recipe was complete with a special mayonnaise-based dip, which according to him, his kids absolutely adored. The entire recipe was delicate and with a lot of details, but well-suited to children's palate.

So, if you're looking for an easy recipe for chicken tenders that you can make for your children - take notes from John Legend's delightful creation!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  John LegendJohn Legend Chrissy TeigenChicken Tenders
This Keto-Friendly 'Bell Pepper' Sandwich Is Going Viral. But Is It Worth The Hype?
This Keto-Friendly 'Bell Pepper' Sandwich Is Going Viral. But Is It Worth The Hype?
How Kareena Kapoor Khan Made Saif Ali Khan's 50th Birthday Special; The Cakes Are Unmissable
How Kareena Kapoor Khan Made Saif Ali Khan's 50th Birthday Special; The Cakes Are Unmissable

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 