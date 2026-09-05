Love Chinese food but follow a vegetarian diet? Bengaluru has a restaurant that might be just what you are looking for. Fortune Chinese Vegetarian Kitchen in Koramangala serves authentic Chinese food made entirely without meat.





The restaurant has been around since 2006 and is run by a family with roots in China. It was founded and managed by Jenny Cheng and her son William, whose family has a long connection with Chinese cooking. Their grandfather originally came from Meizhou in China, and the family continues to keep those food traditions alive in Bengaluru.





The restaurant was earlier known as Luo Han before moving to its current name and location. If you are curious about this unique Bengaluru food spot, here's what makes it special.

Instagram page Lets Eat Bengaluru recently featured Fortune Chinese Vegetarian Kitchen and praised its simple, homely feel. The creators claimed that the restaurant serves only vegetarian dishes because the family follows Buddhism.





There are only four tables inside the restaurant, so customers may have to wait for a table. The food can also take some time to arrive because each dish is prepared only when ordered.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Finally a Chinese restaurant for vegetarians.”





Another shared, “Went there and it's really amazing. You need to wait for your order though, but it is worth the wait.”





“Been visiting them since their HSR days and still visit them here. I really miss their Drums of Heaven (veg). It was a signature dish which tasted just like meat,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “Is the aunty still there who used to scold a lot, even for talking too loudly? But the food used to be worth the scoldings also.”





Another mentioned, “My sister was given a Buddhist book by these lovely people as a child. Back when they used to be in HSR.”





One more added, “Bruh, I'm a non-vegetarian, but two people feeding us from their home kitchen and cooking with cleanliness. SOLD. I want to go here ASAP.”





The creator suggested trying some of the restaurant's popular dishes. These include steamed wontons, chilli garlic flat noodles, vegetable mini spring rolls, Mapo tofu and chilli garlic fried rice.





If you're planning to visit Fortune Chinese Vegetarian Kitchen, the restaurant is open from 11 am to 9 pm and remains closed on Tuesdays. A meal for two costs around Rs 600, making it a fairly affordable option for vegetarian Chinese food in Bengaluru.