Milind Soman has just completed two full-distance Ironman triathlons in six days, but his post-race food choices were not anything fancy. After completing Ironman Wales on September 13 and Ironman Italy on September 19, the 60-year-old actor and fitness enthusiast has been sharing glimpses of what he eats. He shared a picture of a plate of rajma and rice after completing the Ironman.

On Sunday morning, he also posted a photo on his Instagram Stories showing watermelon and avocado.

Earlier, he had shared a picture of himself sipping tea. One person in the comments section remarked that Milind had once said in an interview that he did not drink tea or coffee. "I do now, once in a while, not a habit," he replied.

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Milind Soman has often said that he does not follow a strict diet or count calories. In a previous conversation with Pinkvilla, he spoke about how much fruit he eats. "I eat a whole papaya, or maybe two if they are small. I eat half a watermelon," he said.





He also said that he eats lots of seasonal fruits. The actor said that he can eat almost three kilos of fruit in the morning, including five or six mangoes and six bananas. He has also spoken about his love for khichdi, cashews, ghee and jaggery. Sometimes, he adds a little muesli or some dry fruits.





In an earlier interview with So Good India, Milind Soman said he has never followed a special diet. "I don't measure. I don't count any calories. I have never taken any special diet in my life. I eat as much as I can," he said.





He also revealed that his eating habits have been similar since his school days. Milind recalled that he once used to eat around 250 grams of chocolate every day before cutting down on sugar.





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Milind Soman also stated that he has moved towards eating more vegetarian food in the past few years. He said he still eats non-vegetarian food sometimes, mainly because he enjoys the taste.





He mentioned that he does not follow intermittent fasting or make protein shakes a regular part of his diet. He prefers eating simple foods and listening to what his body needs.





Recently, Milind Soman completed Ironman Wales on September 13 and Ironman Italy on September 19. Each race included a 3.8-kilometre swim, 180-kilometre cycling leg and 42.2-kilometre run. In total, Soman covered 7.6 kilometres of swimming, 360 kilometres of cycling and 84.4 kilometres of running.