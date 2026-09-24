Life is unpredictable. A college degree may end up involving us into a venture we may have never considered. And all that is needed to make the initiative a recipe for success is a sibling-turned-business partner. Such is the case of a brother-sister duo from Nashik, who turned their education into a thriving food truck business that makes Rs 70,000 each month. Nisha and Bhushan Jadhav decided to put their degrees to use in a different manner and opened a food truck. Called The Food Fantasy, their venture sells burgers, momos, and pizzas.





A Startup Idea





Nisha holds an MBA, while her brother has a degree in hotel management, as per a News18 Hindi report. Due to her family's modest financial situation, Nisha started looking for a job after she finished her studies. Her younger brother, Bhushan, also helped her with odd jobs. At that time, a food truck was nowhere on her mind.

Nisha was unable to find a job that paid her well. Still, she persisted with her work. She soon got married and had a daughter. After it became difficult for Nisha to devote enough time to both her family and job, Bhushan suggested that they could open a food truck. So, the siblings started The Food Fantasy. Instead of using their education and skills in the corporate world, they launched their own venture. The siblings' MBA and hotel management degrees, coupled with their business skills, helped establish the food business at a busy junction in Nashik.





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A Recipe For Success





The business grew slowly. For Nisha, The Food Fantasy provided a chance to set her own working hours. It allowed her to have more time with her daughter.





The business started earning around Rs 70,000 per month. The siblings sell momo pizzas, burgers, fries, and cheese balls. Their simple business idea of a food truck has managed to turn the siblings into entrepreneurs.





Nisha told News18 Hindi that the food truck gets a good crowd in the evenings.





Nisha and Bhushan Jadhav still work together at the food truck, making all their dishes themselves. They prepare fresh food in hygienic conditions to provide the best possible service to their customers.

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