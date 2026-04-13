Most people who have lived in Mumbai their whole lives have never eaten Pathare Prabhu food. That is not an accident. This ancient Maharashtrian community, one of the earliest settlers of the city, has spent centuries keeping its culinary traditions fiercely close to the chest. No restaurants. No menus. No casual sharing of recipes with outsiders. For roughly 700 years, Pathare Prabhu cuisine has lived almost entirely within the walls of Pathare Prabhu homes, passed down through generations like a family heirloom. The world is only now beginning to catch on to what it has been missing.





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Who Are The Pathare Prabhus?

Before we get to the food, a little context helps. The Pathare Prabhu community is believed to be one of the earliest ethno-religious groupings in Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai and its surroundings. Along with the Kolis and five other clans, Pathare Prabhus were among the first people to settle on the island group now known as Mumbai. The community is small, with approximately 7,000 members worldwide, most of whom live in Western India.

Pathare Prabhus trace their descent from King Ashwapati, who was a monarch of Nepal from the solar lineage of Lord Ram. The descendants travelled down to Gujarat, to the Somnath temple area, and finally to Mumbai. Their long journey across regions contributed to the unusual dishes you find in the community today. Even their language has words borrowed from Gujarati and Marwari.





Community members have built landmarks like the Mahalakshmi Temple, Bhau Cha Dhakka (Ferry Wharf), Kirtikar Market, and the Prabhadevi Mandir at Dadar. Prominent Pathare Prabhus include statesman and freedom fighter Mukundrao Jayakar, and more recently, food personality Kunal Vijayakar and actors Shreyas Talpade and Mahesh Kothare.





The community may be tiny, but its imprint on Mumbai is everywhere, and so, quietly and stubbornly, is its food.

What Makes This Cuisine Genuinely Different

Here is the thing about Pathare Prabhu cuisine: it does not fit neatly into any box. Due to several reasons, some historical and some gastronomical, Pathare Prabhu cuisine developed independently of typical Maharashtrian, Malvani, Konkani, and Goan-Portuguese cuisines. It sits somewhere between all of these traditions and yet belongs to none of them.





The most immediately striking feature is the sheer seafood-forwardness of it all. Unlike Maharashtrians on the other side of the Western Ghats, for whom non-vegetarian items traditionally meant chicken or mutton, Pathare Prabhus developed a cuisine that focused enormously on seafood due to their proximity to Mumbai's beaches. And the seafood they pick is not the everyday kind. The fish used in Pathare Prabhu dishes is usually the expensive and rare variety: Ghol fish, Rawas, Black Pomfret, White Pomfret, large prawns, and lobsters.





Then there is the attitude to coconut, which sets this cuisine apart from almost every other coastal tradition in Maharashtra. While most of Maharashtra uses grated coconut in their dishes, Pathare Prabhus use coconut in the form of coconut cream and milk rather than grated coconut, much like curries cooked in Thailand. These curries are called sambare.





And the masala is where the real mystery lives. One of the most closely guarded community secrets is the ingredients and proportions of the parbhi masala, a spice blend used in Pathare Prabhu cuisine. The recipe is passed on from generation to generation, and while it may vary from family to family, it is made using 16 to 20 ingredients, including whole wheat and split Bengal gram. Some accounts put the spice count even higher. At the core of Pathare Prabhu cuisine is their sambhar masala, which is entirely different from the Tamil one, and reportedly contains thirty-two spices.

The Pathare Prabhu Habit of Adding Non-Veg to Everything

One of the more delightful quirks of Pathare Prabhu cooking is what might be called the community's enthusiastic non-vegetarian philosophy. Pathare Prabhus took some traditional Maharashtrian recipes and PP-fied them, which essentially means adding non-veg to them. They put minced prawn or mutton in almost anything that can be considered traditional Marathi, from upma with prawn to alu vadi with prawn or mutton kheema, and even karanji, which is usually sweet, gets a kheema-based filling.





The Gujaratis did not escape this treatment either. The traditional Gujarati undhiyo with aubergine, potatoes, and seasonal vegetables became the PP Ghada, made with shrimp and Ghol fish, and in some cases even dry fish like dried prawn or dried Bombay duck.





This habit of layering non-vegetarian elements into otherwise vegetarian or standard dishes is not laziness or improvisation. It reflects centuries of living on a coast with abundant seafood, and a community temperament that saw no reason to hold back when the ocean was right there.

The Iconic Pathare Prabhu Dishes You Need To Know

The Pathare Prabhu repertoire is extensive and deeply specific. Some dishes have onomatopoeic names, born from the sounds of the kitchen itself. The name Khadkhadle derives from the crackling noise the prawns or crabs make when put in a pan. Chimbori che Khadkhadle, a crab preparation in a spicy garlic gravy, is one of the most celebrated dishes of the community. The aroma of this crab dish strikes first, a combination of fresh crabs, coconut milk, and something that feels passed down through generations.

From Chimbori che Khadkhadle to Tomato chi Sheer (tomato and prawns cooked in coconut milk), Bombil Methkut (fresh Bombay duck cooked in a tangy pickle masala), Kolambi che Atle (a tangy preparation with prawns and tamarind), Cauliflower che Bhanavle (a baked dish with shrimps or prawns), and Kairi che Kharone (a preparation made with raw mango and coconut milk), the PP repertoire is vast, specific, and entirely its own.





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Then there is the Parbhi Pao, the community's own bread, and arguably the most storied item in the PP pantry. The yeast for this bread is cultivated at home, critical to getting the right texture of these leavened loaves. The bread is spongy but coarse in texture, and is traditionally dipped in thick, luscious aamras. For outsiders encountering it for the first time, the smell of fermenting sourdough in a Pathare Prabhu home can be startling. But those who try the finished product rarely forget it.

Pathare Prabhus are also considered the original bakers of Western India. They made pav that could be eaten by local Hindus without worrying about animal fat, and that bread is still made in Pathare Prabhu homes to go with aamras.

The Style of Cooking: Restrained, Precise, Stew-Forward

Pathare Prabhu cooking is not showy. It does not rely on bold red gravies or the heavy hand of garam masala. The community's dishes tend to be more stews than curries, with more onions and less tomato. They have non-vegetarian food throughout the year, and compared with other Maharashtrian communities, they consume considerably more meat.





The flavour profile leans refined rather than aggressive. The use of coconut milk rather than grated coconut gives the gravies a luxurious, almost silky quality. The sambhar masala provides depth without overwhelming individual ingredients. And the preference for high-quality, expensive seafood means the cooking tends to be restrained, designed to let the fish or crab speak rather than bury it under spice.





The Pathare Prabhu culinary tradition is described as a unique combination of Maharashtrian and coastal flavours with an English style of cooking, which reflects the community's educated and progressive character and their comfortable relationship with British-era Mumbai.

How a 700-Year-Old Cuisine Stays Alive

The paradox of Pathare Prabhu food is this: it has survived for over seven centuries by being deliberately inaccessible, yet that same inaccessibility now puts it at risk. The small size of the community and the general interest in keeping these recipes secret make this wonderful cuisine inaccessible to most outsiders. You need to be invited to a PP home to experience it.





No restaurant in Mumbai has ever put Pathare Prabhu food on a proper menu. The recipes live in handwritten notebooks, in the memories of grandmothers, in the muscle memory of cooks who have made the same dish every festival for decades. What has changed in recent years is that some community members have decided that the cuisine deserves a wider audience before it is lost entirely.





Pop-up dining experiences hosted by Pathare Prabhu families in Mumbai have become a quiet but growing phenomenon. Food personalities from the community, like Kunal Vijayakar, have helped bring it into the public conversation. Chefs at upscale restaurants have begun experimenting with the cuisine for the first time. Kalpana Talpade, a celebrated home chef from the community who appeared on MasterChef India, has shared recipes through her YouTube channel, giving outsiders a rare and generous window into this private culinary world.





The community itself seems to have made a collective decision: that sharing the food does not mean losing its identity. The masala proportions are still kept within families. The Parbhi Pao yeast is still cultivated at home. The names, the techniques, and the philosophy of cooking remain as they always were. What has changed is the willingness to let a few more people in.





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Why This Cuisine Matters

Indian food culture is enormous, diverse, and constantly celebrated. But within that diversity, there are pockets of tradition so small and so specific that they risk disappearing without notice. Pathare Prabhu cuisine is one of them. A community of 7,000 people carrying a 700-year-old culinary legacy is not a small thing. It is a miracle of cultural persistence, a story of a people who moved across Gujarat and Rajasthan and eventually settled on a string of islands that became the country's greatest city, and who cooked through all of it.





The crab that crackles in the pan, the bread that smells of sourdough before it becomes something extraordinary, the coconut milk curries that nod to Southeast Asia without quite being it: this is a cuisine that tells you exactly where it came from and exactly who made it. That is rarer than most people realise, and far more worth seeking out.