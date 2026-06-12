A desi restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, has been winning hearts online for its authentic North Indian and Bihari cuisine. Run by a man from Patna, Bihar, Jaggu Dhaba has become a go-to destination for many Indians living in Japan as well as foreign tourists. A video from the eatery has been making rounds on social media, with the owner giving viewers a tour of the restaurant. The video, posted by a handle named Japan Wala Bihari, shows the owner introducing himself and sharing details about his restaurant.





According to the post, Jaggu Dhaba serves a mix of North Indian dishes along with traditional Bihari recipes. Describing the place as “Patna wale ka hotel Japan mein (Patna man's restaurant in Japan),” the post added, “Jaggu Dhaba brings the authentic taste of North India to Japan. From rich North Indian flavours to the comforting specialities of Bihar cuisine, every dish feels like a journey back home."





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Some of the restaurant's most talked-about Indian snacks include samosa chaat, pani puri, sev puri, dahi bhalla, masala papad and a variety of pakodas. Alongside snacks, the eatery also serves traditional North Indian dishes, including butter chicken, jeera rice, paneer tikka, mutton curry, naan and sweets.





Authentic Indian cuisine, especially street-style snacks, can often be difficult to find in Japan. Jaggu Dhaba aims to bring those familiar flavours to fellow Indians and tourists visiting the country.





Also Read: Video: American Woman Tries Chaat And Parathas In Chandni Chowk, Praises Street Food Hygiene





Internet Demands Litti Chokha On The Menu





The post quickly gained traction online, with users rushing to the comment section to share their excitement.





“Litti chokha mili nu? (Can we get liti chokha?),” one user asked.





“Bihar wale sab jagah hai bhai (Biharis are everywhere),” another wrote.





“Litti chokha dete hai kya? Next week aaunga phir (Does this place serve litti chokha? I am coming next week),” someone else said.





“Big fan chacha from Patna,” another user added.