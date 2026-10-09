Navratri is just around the corner, and devotees across the country are preparing to observe the nine-day festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. During this period, many people follow a sattvic diet and avoid regular grains and certain spices. Ingredients such as samak rice (barnyard millet), kuttu (buckwheat flour), rajgira (amaranth), potatoes, sweet potatoes and sendha namak (rock salt) are commonly included in Navratri meals.





Although the list of fasting ingredients may seem limited, there are plenty of creative ways to turn them into delicious dishes. If you're looking for a tasty snack to add to your Navratri menu, this Air-Fried Sweet Potato Chaat is worth trying.





ALSO READ | Navratri 2026: Which Spices Are Not Allowed During Fasting?

Digital creator Shubhangi recently shared this tempting recipe on Instagram. Unlike the classic sweet potato chaat, which is usually made by tossing boiled sweet potato pieces with spices and lemon juice, this version adds an extra layer of texture. The sweet potatoes are sliced into rounds, air-fried until crisp, and then topped with yoghurt, green chutney, tamarind chutney and pomegranate seeds.





The result is a delicious combination of crispy, creamy, sweet and tangy flavours, making it a satisfying vrat-friendly snack.

How To Make Vrat-Friendly Air-Fried Sweet Potato Chaat

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes, steamed or boiled

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sendha namak (rock salt)

1 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

Method

Slice the boiled sweet potatoes into round pieces. Place them in the air fryer basket and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle rock salt and black pepper over them. Air-fry at 180 C for 20 minutes, flipping the slices halfway through. Once done, allow them to cool slightly and arrange them on a serving plate. Top with yoghurt, green chutney and tamarind chutney. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and a sprinkle of roasted cumin powder. Serve immediately and enjoy.

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