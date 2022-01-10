When it comes to having a nutritious breakfast, we have many recipes to choose from. Whether it's the delicious beetroot paratha, a bowl of salad, or even something as simple as a vegetable filled toast; all these things are easy to make. But, I think we all can agree that eggs are something that tops all the other ingredients in terms of nutrition and versatility. We can use eggs in almost any form and create anything of our liking. Not only do non-vegetarians include eggs in their diet, but in the past few years, many vegetarians are also moving towards it because of its health benefits. While there are many breakfast egg recipes to try, the most popular one is undoubtedly omelette. It is easy, quick and you can almost throw in anything to make an omelette. However, if you want to give the regular omelettes an exciting twist, here we bring you a recipe for bharwan capsicum omelette.





Now we know that capsicum omelette sounds too plain, but the recipe that we have will surely leave you in awe of this 'egg-cellent' recipe. We have given the regular omelette a twist in this dish by making it inside the capsicum itself. This dish is one of those recipes to make when you are in the mood to experiment and want to surprise your family with something out of the box! So, if this caught your attention, let us find out how to make it! Read the recipe below:

Bharwan Capsicum Omelette Recipe: Here's How To Make Bharwan Capsicum Omelette

First, take a bowl and break an egg in it. Then add chopped onions and tomatoes with salt, pepper and red chilli. Whisk it properly. Take one capsicum, remove the top of it. Deseed and clean it from the inside. Add the egg mixture in capsicum, top it with some cheese, and bake until cooked. Once it is done, serve and enjoy with your family!

For the full recipe of bharwan capsicum omelette, click here.





Make this delicious egg breakfast recipe, and let us know how you liked it!