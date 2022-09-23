The rain Gods have blessed us with showers, and the weather has become absolutely pleasant. During this time, a cup of chai and some snacks become even more indulgent to have. And if you are also planning to make something at your home, then what is better than a crispy, flaky kachori!? Our love affair with kachoris is a long one. From dal kachoris, pyaaz kachoris to even aloo kachoris, there are endless recipes to try. However, if you want another delicious kachori recipe, here we bring you chicken keema kachori to try! As the name suggests, this recipe has a filling of chicken keema mixed with flavourful spices and is super indulgent to have. This kachori is one of those recipes that indeed adds a twist to your snack menu.





This chicken keema kachori may sound challenging, but in reality, it is easy to make. With this recipe, you can even use leftover chicken from last night and give it a new look. If you are hosting a party at your home, this recipe will be a hit for that time as well! Once you make it, don't forget to pair it with spicy green chutney to zing up the taste. Take a look at the recipe below:

Chicken Keema Kachori Recipe: Here's How To Make Chicken Keema Kachori

First, take plain flour in a bowl. To this, add salt, ghee, and ajwain and make dough from this. Keep it aside for resting. Now, heat a pan and add oil to it. Mix ginger-garlic paste, onions, and spices like red chilli powder, coriander powder, haldi powder, pepper, and salt. Finally, add chicken keema and let it cook. Once done, bring till room temp. Now, make roundels from the dough, fill in the chicken keema mix and close it from the top. Then deep fry this in hot oil. Once crispy and golden, take out and relish!





Try out this yummy recipe and let us know how you liked their taste.