This Gigantic Thali In Rajouri Garden Weighs Approx. 25 Kgs And Has More Than 30 Dishes

With more than 30 dishes on offer, Mellow Garden, a newly opened restaurant in Rajouri Garden has launched a gigantic thali weighing approx. 25 kgs.

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: June 15, 2019 19:40 IST

If you call yourself a real foodie and 'too much food' does not exist in your dictionary, we dare you to try this huge thali that weighs approx. 25 kgs! Yes, you read that right! With more than 30 dishes on offer, Mellow Garden, a newly opened restaurant in Rajouri Garden has launched a gigantic thali, which is like a dream come true for all the foodies out there.

The hexagonal thali that weighs 25 kgs comprises starters, main course, assorted bread, lassi, buttermilk and desserts. Woah! Don't believe us? Head to this place and see for yourself. This all-in-one package is available in four versions; Satrangi Punjabi Veg, Satrangi Punjabi Non-veg, Chinjabi Veg and Chinjabi Non-veg. From kurkure dahi kebabs, tandoori chilli chicken, Amritsari aloo and Punjabi kadhai kumbh to pind wala shahi paneer, gobhi matar adraki and kesari pheerni, the list is endless!

The thali serves upto 4 people and the best part is that it's unlimited. So eat till you drop! If you wish to savour the delectable delights on offer, just call up the place one day prior to your visit and book your thali. The place is perfect to chill with family and friends and the food is surely going to tantalise your taste buds.

If all this got you drooling (we're sure it did), then call up your friends and head to this place to gorge on this yumminess. Let us know about your experience in the comments section below. Also, don't forget to tag us in your Insta-worthy pictures! Happy Eating!

Pro Tip: Go there empty stomach because there's so much to polish away in this thali!

What: Mellow Garden
Where: J2/7, 2nd & 3rd Floor, BK Dutta Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
When: 11:30AM - 11PM
Cost: INR 1,600 (Veg) & INR 2,000 (Non-Veg)
Speciality: Satrangi Punjabi Thali
 

Comments

