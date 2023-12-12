It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that 2023 has been a great year for India, especially in terms of food. We have seen various dishes and restaurants garnering acclaim from across the world. That is not all. Places like Kolkata have been recognized as one of the best food destinations worldwide in 2023. Joining the bandwagon, butter garlic naan has recently made it to the list of 'World's Best Dishes 2023' by Taste Atlas. The food and travel guide platform organizes the World Food Awards every year, where different cuisines and dishes receive recognition for their popularity and flavours.

Besides India's Butter Garlic Naan, the other dishes that made it to the finalists' list are:

- Guotie from China

- Khao Soi from Thailand

- Phanaeng Curry from Thailand

- Phat Kaphrao from Thailand

- Picanha from Brazil

- Pizza Napoletana from Italy

- Roti Canai from Malaysia

- Shashlik from Russia

- Tangbao from China

While we eagerly wait to find out which dish takes the award this year, let's take you through a super easy recipe to make dhaba-style butter garlic naan at home.

How To Make Butter Garlic Naan At Home | Step-By-Step Butter Garlic Naan Recipe:

To put it simply, butter garlic naan is similar to the classic naan, with added flavours of fresh garlic. It is soft, fluffy, and makes for a perfect bread to pair with paneer makhani, butter chicken, dal makhani, and other such rich and creamy Punjabi recipes.

Step 1. Prepare the dough:

Take maida, salt, and baking powder in a bowl and dry mix. Then add dahi, oil, and mix. Next, gradually add water and knead until you get a soft dough. Let it rest for some time.

Step 2. Flatten the naan:

Cut small roundals from the dough and spread it out evenly on a flat base. You can sprinkle some flour on the base to ease the process.

Step 3. Add the butter-garlic:

Once the dough is flattened, brush enough butter and sprinkle freshly chopped garlic evenly. You can add some freshly chopped coriander for added flavour. Once done, fold the naan and spread it out again.

Step 4. Cook to perfection:

Heat a tawa, brush some oil, and place the flattened dough on it. Cook it on medium-low flame until both sides are done. And you have delicious butter garlic naan to be served hot.

Click here for the detailed recipe for butter garlic naan.