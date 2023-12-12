As we are inching towards the end of 2023, Google has come up with a list of people, movies, recipes, memes etc. that dominated the internet searched this year. Every year, the search engine publishes 'Year in search 2023' list that includes top searches on various topics across categories. 'Chandrayan 3', 'What is G20', 'India vs Australia' and 'How to prevent sun damage for skin and hair with home remedies' were a few of the most searched topics in India this year. In this article, we will take you through the top recipes that were most searched on Google in India. The list includes mango pickle, rava ladoo, panchamrit and more. Let's get going.

Year In Search 2023: Top 10 Recipes That India Googled In 2023:

1. Mango Pickle recipe

2. Sex On The Beach recipe

3. Panchamrit recipe

4. Hakusai recipe

5. Dhaniya Panjiri recipe

6. Karanji recipe

7. Thiruvathirai Kali recipe

8. Ugadi Pachadi recipe

9. Kolukattai recipe

10. Rava Ladoo recipe

Explained: All You Need To Know About The Top 10 Recipes That India Searched On Google:

1. Mango Pickle Recipe:

Rightly listed on the top, mango pickle or aam ka achar (in Hindi) is possibly one of the most common condiments found in every Indian kitchen. Raw mango, mixed with a range of pickles and soaked under the sun, it elevates our meal experience in no time. What fascinates us the most is the fact that the mango pickle recipe varies from place to place - each having its unique modification. We bring you a mango pickle recipe to try. Click here.

2. Sex On The Beach Recipe:

A cocktail recipe made with cranberry, orange juice and vodka; this was the second most-searched recipe in India, as per Google. With this, Sex On The Beach also makes it to the list for the second consecutive year.

3. Panchamrit Recipe:

The third recipe on the list is Panchamrit. Also called Charnamrit, it is a sweet drink made with five ingredients including milk, curd, basil leaves (Tulsi), honey and Ganga Jal. For the unversed, 'panch' in Sanskrit means five and 'amrit' stands for elixir. It is usually served as prasad during Pujas in India, especially to break the fast. According to Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, it has several health benefits too. "When the five ingredients of panchamrit are blended in the right amount, it improves the quality and gives a better life. Not only spiritually, it has health aspects as well," she states. Click here to know more.

4. Hakusai Recipe:

Over the years, we have seen Japanese cuisine creating waves in India. Today, you will find people trying their hands at making different Japanese recipes at home as well. And guess what, the most popular recipe people searched for (and probably tried at home) is hakusai - Japanese-style pickled cabbage. This salted pickled cabbage is usually served with steamed rice and other savoury dishes.

5. Dhaniya Panjiri Recipe:

Popularly made during Krishna Janmashtami, dhaniya panjiri is a prasad made with coriander seeds, dry fruits, ghee and mishri, According to health experts, it is also considered nutritious, thanks to the ingredients used in the recipe. Click here to learn how to make dhaniya panjiri at home.

6. Karanji Recipe:

Another popular sweetmeat that made it to the list is karanji. Also referred to as gujiya, it is a fried dough, stuffed with sweet and savoury filling. It is one of the most popular food items prepared during Holi. You can, however, make it at home any day and relish it. Click here to try some of our favourite karanji recipes.

7. Thiruvathirai Kali Recipe:

A popular dish from Tamil Nadu, Thiruvathirai Kali is a sweet pudding made with rice, jaggery and dal. It is also called Arudra Darisanam and is made during the Thiruvathirai festival in the region. It has a halwa-like consistency and is traditionally served with a side of Thalagam (a mixed vegetable curry).

8. Ugadi Pachadi Recipe:

To put it simply, pachadi is a fresh chutney from the regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. And the one made during the festival of Ugadi is referred to as Ugadi Pachadi. This special pachadi combines all the flavours our palate craves - sweet, sour, salty, bitter, astringent and piquant. Sounds delicious? Click here for the recipe.

9. Kolukattai Recipe:

Kolukattai or Kozhukattai is a South Indian-style modak that makes for a popular prasad option in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, especially during Ganesh Chaturthi. And much like modak, it is also a sweet dumpling made of rice flour dough and coconut-jaggery stuffing. Click here for the recipe.

10. Rava Ladoo Recipe:

Made with rava (or sooji), this ladoo also includes ghee, sugar and dry fruits like pista, almonds, cashews and raisins. Rava ladoo is light, airy and melts in the mouth in just no time - rightly making it one of the most searched recipes of 2023. Click here to learn how to make rava ladoo at home.





