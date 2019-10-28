This Is What Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Gorged On Post Their Diwali Lunch

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor celebrated the festival with a Diwali lunch with their family.

We are well into the Diwali week as we celebrate the festival yesterday with loads of lights, festivities and sweets. Much before the day of Diwali, there are traditional delicacies being prepared for special lunches and dinners that one cannot simply resist. While most of us love to gorge on those decadent Indian sweets an d savoury snacks on every festival, our favourite celebrities often hold themselves back from indulging due to their strict diets that doesn't allow them to eat their heart's content.





But this Diwali our very own Bollywood divas and award-winning actors Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan made an exception to their diets and indulged in a bowl of delicious kheer post Diwali lunch. Karisma, or Lolo as she is fondly called by friends and family, took to her Instagram handle to share a boomerang video of Kapoor sisters relishing the kheer. She captioned the video "Kheer anyone?? #diwalilunch #family #sisters."





The video garnered a lot of attention from their fans and friends, alike. Even other celebrities couldn't keep themselves from drooling as Malaika Arora commented "pls share" on the video. It is customary in most Indian homes to prepare desserts like kheer or phirni to offer during the Diwali puja and then relish with your family. Doesn't it look amazing to see your favourite stars enjoying their favourite sweets on festivals just like we do at home?





Both Lolo and Bebo are known to maintain a disciplined and healthy lifestyle paired with a strict workout routine that they never miss out on. While we see Karisma once a while indulging in local cuisines on her Instagram feed, Kareena isn't there on social media but once revealed at a press conference that she loves homemade food. In fact, a hot plate of rice and homemade dal with a topping of desi ghee is her comfort food.





Thanks to Diwali, we got to see the foodie side of the Kapoor sisters together. Both Karisma and Kareena follow a healthy workout regime coupled with a balanced diet.







