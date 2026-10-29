McDonald's may be famous for its burgers and fries, but the menu is not the same across the world. The fast food chain offers special items to match local tastes. Content creator Isabelle recently got a chance to try these international treats at a McDonald's Convention, where she tasted food and drinks from different parts of the world, including Japan, Brazil, Malaysia and Canada.

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Instead of trying familiar items, she explored what customers enjoy in these countries and shared her reaction. Isabelle said she felt lucky to be among the first creators invited at the event, as she said it gave her a rare chance to experience so many international items in one place.





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On Instagram, the creator first tasted Black Pepper Nuggets from Japan, served with a tangy sauce. Although she expected them to taste bad, she was impressed with how the pepper added extra flavour. Next, she tried the McCrispy Hot Honey burger from Canada. She enjoyed its different sauces, which gave the burger several layers of flavour. She also tasted smoky barbecue Big Shaker fries from Malaysia.





Isabelle also tried a salted caramel Oreo McFlurry from Malaysia and loved its sweet caramel and Oreo pieces. She now wants to see this dessert on McDonald's menus in the US. Her favourite dish from Brazil was the cheddar McMelt burger, which came with nacho cheese and caramelised onions. She enjoyed it so much that she ate the entire burger instead of just tasting it.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Not me waiting for the McAloo Tikki to make an appearance.”





Another shared, “They had the melt in Ohio years ago. I wish they would have kept it. Was really good.”





“You all can go to Chicago to McDonald's University near downtown and try some of these things there. I was just there a few weeks ago and I had a couple items shown here,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “I hate people living my dream.”





Another said, “Cheddar McMelt are the best."





One more added, “Hold up, wait a minute, THERE IS A MCDONALD'S CONVENTION?”





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McDonald's Worldwide Convention first began in October 1965. It began when restaurant owners and operators met in Hollywood, Florida, to share ideas, learn from each other, and discuss ways to improve their businesses.