Pizza is a favourite across the world, but the taste and preparation can vary from one country to another. While Indian pizzas are a hit among the people of the country, true Italians often find it quite different from what they are used to back home.

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To find out what Italians really think about Indian pizzas, a content creator named Upashika took her husband to an Indian pizzeria. Sharing the video on Instagram, she said, “I took my Italian husband to try pizza in India, and he was not ready. First he saw the steel pizza oven and looked a little shocked, but hey, at least it is an upgrade from your regular microwave oven.”

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Despite the initial shock to see pizza being made in a steel oven, the Italian man decided to give it a try. “We both tried it, and the Italian in him was screaming, 'This is not pizza!'” the creator revealed. But the real shock was that her husband ditched the pizza over a bowl of noodles. “An Italian man choosing something else over pizza, I never thought I'd see the day,” she said jokingly.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video the creator wrote, “Let's just say his Italian ancestors were NOT happy.” She continued, “The oven surprised him, the pizza confused him, and the menu had everything from Korean food to Nepali food!”

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users. “But the pizza looks way better than most pizzas I have seen,” one of them wrote.

“If he eats a roadside hardbase pizza, he might leave earth if he found this,” another commented.

“Like we don't get our Indian food outside India,” someone else added.

"Nothing can beat Italian pizza. Now, I never eat pizza in India,” an individual shared.

“Take him to try the Indian version of pasta on the streets of Delhi…he will need therapy after that,” another added.

What do you think about Indian pizza? Let us know.

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