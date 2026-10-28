Eating 100 golgappas may sound impossible, but one young girl took this unusual challenge and surprised everyone. A content creator, Sahil Khan, was seen asking people if they liked eating golgappas, but only one girl stepped forward to try, saying she can eat 100. He offered her Rs 100 for every golgappa she manages to eat, which makes the total prize money Rs 10,000.

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However, there was a strict rule, she'll receive nothing even if she ate less than 100. The girl agreed, leaving the creator and the golgappa seller stunned.





At first, the girl completes 10, followed by 20 and then 30. Sahil Khan looks impressed by her determination, although he still wonders if she can reach the target. The girl confidently says she will make her country proud, which leaves the creator laughing. After half the challenge is complete, the creator starts getting worried about paying her Rs 10,000. She does not stop there and soon finishes 70 golgappas.

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When only 10 remain, the creator gets excited. She reaches 95 and the creator can be seen cheering for her as she finally eats the last golgappa. Sahil gets amazed to see that she actually finished the entire challenge and immediately gives her Rs 10,000.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “If she would have asked for sukkha puri would have been epic.” Another shared, “My best score is 150.” An individual stated, “Don't underestimate the power of a modern girl.”





Another mentioned, “I'm ready to eat 101, I can easily break her record.” One more added, “I can break the record and set a new record.”





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Can you try this 100 golgappa challenge?