Maggi is more than just a quick snack, it's an emotion for millions. From classic masala Maggi to cheesy versions, street-style tadka Maggi, and even Maggi pakoras, this humble noodle has been reinvented countless times across India. Every region adds its own twist, turning a simple packet into something extraordinary. The best part is that you can easily make Maggi at home with everyday ingredients, and if you're short on time, you can even order unique Maggi varieties online. Among these creative spins, one recipe stands out for its bold flavours and comforting soupy texture: Nepali-style Jhol Maggi. We recently came across a recipe shared by the Instagram page @bhukkadintown, and it truly deserves your attention.

Also Read: Punjabi Tadka Maggi: How To Make A Tantalizing Maggi Dish

What Is Jhol Maggi? What Makes It A Must-Try?

Jhol Maggi is a soupy, flavour-packed twist on the classic Maggi noodles, inspired by Nepali-style broths. Unlike regular dry Maggi, this version is cooked in a spiced, tangy liquid base made with mustard oil, tomatoes, green chillies, and timur (Sichuan pepper). The result is a comforting bowl that is slurpy, aromatic, and perfect for cold weather. It is a must-try because it combines the nostalgia of Maggi with bold, regional flavours that elevate a simple dish into a hearty meal.

How Is Jhol Maggi Different From Regular Maggi?

Jhol Maggi is cooked in a spiced broth rather than just water, giving it a soupy texture and a depth of flavour. The addition of mustard oil, timur, and fresh herbs makes it tangy, spicy, and aromatic, unlike the plain seasoning of regular Maggi. It feels more like a comforting noodle soup than a quick snack.

What Ingredients Make Jhol Maggi Special?

Mustard oil for sharpness, timur for a citrusy heat, fresh coriander for freshness, and a squeeze of lemon for tang. These ingredients transform the humble Maggi into a bold, Nepali-inspired dish. Each element adds a layer of complexity that makes every bite exciting.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

Is Jhol Maggi Spicy?

Yes, Jhol Maggi has a noticeable kick from green chillies, red chilli powder and timur. However, you can adjust the spice level to suit your taste by reducing chillies or adding a drizzle of chilli oil for extra heat. It's the kind of spice that warms you up without overwhelming your palate.

Can Jhol Maggi Be Made Healthy?

Absolutely. Use less oil, add more vegetables like spinach or carrots, and control the salt. You can also swap regular Maggi for whole wheat or millet noodles for a healthier twist. This way, you enjoy the comfort without compromising on nutrition.

How To Make Jhol Maggi | Maggi Recipes

Heat mustard oil until it just begins to smoke. This step removes bitterness and releases that sharp, authentic Nepali aroma. Add chopped garlic and saute briefly until fragrant. Toss in sliced onions and green chillies. Cook until they turn slightly soft and translucent. Add chopped tomatoes along with turmeric, red chilli powder, timur (Sichuan pepper), and salt. Cook until the tomatoes break down and become rich and jammy. Pour in water and let the broth simmer gently for 5-7 minutes to develop flavour. Taste and adjust salt and heat as needed. Add Maggi noodles along with the tastemaker. Cook until the noodles are tender while keeping the broth soupy. Switch off the heat and finish with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice for brightness. For extra heat, drizzle with chilli oil before serving.

Watch the full video below:



Tips To Make Perfect Jhol Maggi At Home

1. Use Mustard Oil For Authentic Flavour

Heat mustard oil until it just begins to smoke before adding aromatics. This step removes bitterness and gives the broth its signature Nepali-style sharpness.

2. Balance The Spices And Tang

Add timur for a unique citrusy heat and finish with a squeeze of lemon for brightness. This balance of spice and tang makes the jhol taste vibrant and layered.

3. Keep The Broth Soupy And Rich

Simmer the tomatoes until they turn jammy before adding water. This creates a deep, flavourful base. Avoid over-reducing the liquid - Maggi should stay slurpy, not dry.

Also Read: Maggi Lovers, This Is For You: How To Make Butter Garlic Maggi For A Cosy Weekend Treat





This hearty jhol Maggi is easy to recreate at home with everyday ingredients, and for those who love quick fixes, ordering a similar version via an online food delivery app is just as satisfying.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.