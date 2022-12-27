If there is one dessert that we can have any time, any day - it has to be cake. Whether you enjoy it with tea or simply bite into a slice by itself, there's no denying that it is irresistible. While store-bought cakes are delicious too, there is something that hits differently about homemade cake. The aroma of a freshly baked cake fills up the home and our tummies instantly crave this sweet treat! If you are a baker and you are looking for a new cake recipe to enjoy, we have just what you need. This dry fruit cake is the perfect tea-time treat and can be made easily at home.





While there are so many cake recipes, this dry fruit cake is a class apart. Made with an assortment of dry fruits, it gives you a crunchy and fruity experience rolled into one. The best part is that the ingredients are super simple and will easily be found in your kitchen. So, no need to go grocery shopping to make this easy cake recipe! Further, this cake is completely eggless and does not even require yeast in its making. The tangy and crunchy taste of this cake is completely unparalleled by any other cake you have tried before. What could be better, right?





So, bring out your apron and try this easy and delicious dry fruit cake. Let's dive into the recipe.

This amazing dry fruit cake is a must-have for celebrations. Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Dry Fruit Cake | Easy Eggless Dry Fruit Cake Recipe

Start by making the dry fruit mixture. Take dry fruits in a bowl, add water and mix. Let it sit for 30 minutes. Now, add salt and orange juice and vanilla essence to the mix. Then, add a dash of butter and vinegar to the dry fruit mixture. Give it a good mix. Use powdered sugar and add it to the mixture. Stir until the sugar dissolves completely and there are no lumps. Now, use a sieve to add maida, cinnamon, clove, ginger and nutmeg powder to the dry fruit mixture. Carefully sieve out the ingredients and then use a spoon or spatula to mix them together to form the cake batter. Pour the batter into a baking tin lined with parchment paper. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes. Serve hot!

