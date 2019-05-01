5 Best Dry Fruit Recipes | Easy Dry Fruit Recipes

Dry Fruit Recipes: Packed with nutrition, dry fruits are a must to add in your daily diet.

Dry Fruit Recipes: Since our childhood, we have been told to munch on dry fruits daily or inculcate a habit of including them in our diet for the innumerable health benefits they have. You must have seen your mothers and grandmothers soaking almonds religiously every night to be consumed in the morning or grinding a combination of dry fruits to be added to milk. There are various traditional recipes that were passed on through generations for multiple health benefits like boosting immunity in children or weight gain.





Dry fruits are known to be a powerhouse of various nutrients. With a great shelf life, there are some commonly available dry fruits - like almonds, raisins, cashews, walnuts, dates and apricots - that are brimming with various health benefits, including improving heart health, maintaining blood sugar levels, boosting energy and strengthening bones. But did you know that a combination of these dry fruits can work in multiple ways for your body?!





Let's Look At How Each Of These Dry Fruits Benefits Our Body When Included In Diet:

1. Almonds





One of the most common out of all, almonds are excellent snack option that one can have at any time of the day. A common practice is to consume soaked almonds in the morning along with the breakfast since they are high in dietary fibre, good fats and proteins, which make you feel fuller and you further binge less. They are also rich in antioxidants, magnesium and potassium that maintain normal blood pressure.

2. Cashews





From being a festive favourite 'kaju katli' to a great snacking option as roasted cashews, cashew nut is an intrinsic part of our homes. High in proteins, fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, cashews are said to have heart-protecting, anti-carcinogenic and anti-inflammatory properties.





3. Walnuts





Loaded with nutritional properties, eating walnuts can turn out be a great idea for your health and body. These crunchy, brown delights are a treat for the taste buds no matter in what form you eat. With a number of neuroprotective compounds such as vitamin E, omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants, walnuts are said to enhance cognitive functions of the body besides reducing the risk of pancreatic and breast cancer.





4. Dates





This winter special, dates are known to be super high on iron and can be relished in any form you wish. From savoury to sweet, dates are quite versatile when it comes to culinary affair. Being naturally high in sugars, dates can be a great immediate energy booster and are generally used for breaking fasts.





Dry fruits are extremely versatile food that can be used to make many interesting dishes. Let's unfold some of the best dry fruit recipes that we have.











Here Are 5 Best Dry Fruit Recipes To Prepare At Home:

These succulent koftas are made of delicious potato-almond mixture along with luscious milk and flavours of salt, pepper, nutmeg, green onions and eggs. Baked to perfection, these koftas can also be dunked in a flavourful curry to prepare a main course dinner party dish that you can relish with parathas.





A light and delicious snack to savour at a dinner party or a family get-together.

A staple Indian sweet, mostly eaten in winters, chikki is loved by kids and adults, alike. There are variety of chikkis made with different nuts and ingredients; here is one with the goodness of almonds, peanuts, walnuts and cashew nuts. This nutty treat is sure to get you hooked.





A ready to eat Indian sweet made with nuts, honey and some lemon rind.

A Christmas favourite, plum cake refers to a variety of cake that is made with a combination of fruits and dry fruits with various other optional additions. While the cake itself doesn't contain plums, as you might think otherwise, plum actually refers to prunes or raisins that are used. Complete with the goodness of dried cherries, almonds, raisins and other dried fruits, this cake can be relished anytime along with a cup of tea.





Plum cakes originally refers to the early type and style of fruit cake in England, served mostly around Christmas.

Anjeer (or fig), a pear-shaped dry fruit, is an absolute delight that is loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Other than that, it is a great ingredient for various delightful dishes from savouries to sweets. This recipe of kebabs proves just that! With the goodness of anjeer, hung curd, paneer and a host of spices, anjeer ke kebab is just the perfect starter to an amazing party.





Melt in the mouth, super delicious vegetarian kebabs with the goodness of figs.

Indian desserts aren't really complete without a hint of rich dry fruits in it, right? Be it halwa, ladoo or barfi, a touch of dry fruits simply bring a taste of its own. Here is a sugar-free barfi packed with the goodness of mixed nuts that contain walnuts, almonds, pistachios and figs. Easy to prepare at home and relish during the festive season. And the best part, they are gluten-free!





A sugar-free and healthy mithai to relish in the festive season absolutely guilt-free!

While you can always and must consume a handful of dry fruits as is every day, these recipes can simply ensure a delicious inclusion in your diet.







