Moving to a new country often means getting used to different food, but some dishes can slowly become a favourite. A German man living in Bengaluru shared how much he now enjoys one of South India's most loved meals, dosa and filter coffee.
The content creator, Mads, posted a video enjoying the combination at Dakshin Thindi in Jayanagara. He also shared how having dosa and filter coffee after college in Jayanagara had started to feel like home.
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On Instagram, Mads wrote, “POV: You're German, having dosa & filter coffee after college in Jayanagara, and somehow it feels like home.”
Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “And I'm here eating döner in Germany.”
Another shared, “Dosa made him half Indian.”
“Aadhar card approved by government,” a comment read.
An individual stated, “Officially a Jayanagara local.”
Another mentioned, “Coffee post eating dosa hits different.”
One more added, “Bro had California burrito on the opposite but still chose Dakshin Thindi. Now that's what I say, respecting culture.”
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In another video, a Danish man, Peter Kjærgaard Christensen, showed how his taste buds changed after living in Bengaluru for six months. The video was shared by Innovation Centre Denmark Bangalore on LinkedIn.
At first, Peter found masala dosa too spicy. However, after six months, he became much more comfortable with the local flavours. He even started asking for extra spice in his dosa.
The video showed how his eating habits changed over time. In the beginning, he tried to eat the dosa using a knife and fork. Later, he became comfortable eating it with his hands.