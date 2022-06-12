Do you know that there's a Thai recipe that combines a variety of flavours in a single dish? Pad Thai, the iconic stir-fried rice noodles served as street food in Thailand, is what we're talking about. A dish of Pad Thai combines salty, sweet, sour, and a variety of other flavours. If you leave Thailand without trying Pad Thai, your trip will be incomplete. But meanwhile, if you are just craving the dish, why not try making it at home? On Instagram, chef Saransh Goila has shared a delectable recipe for the same. If you like noodles, this dish will definitely impress you.





(Also Read: Instant Noodle Recipes: Easy Instant Noodle Recipes For Beginners Trying To Ace The Cooking Game)





For the caption, Saransh Goila wrote, “The better the quality of rice noodles, the better it'll turn out.”





He also stated that you can use any leftover vegetables at home. Shiitake mushrooms add a lovely flavour. He revealed that he loves lots of lemon and peanut in his Pad Thai recipe.





Ingredients:





2 onions (sliced)





Shiitake mushrooms (sliced) – ½ cup





Carrot (julienned) – 1





Radish (julienned) – ½





Broccoli florets – ¼ cup





Spring onion – a handful





Chives





1 egg

Tamarind paste – 50 ml





Jaggery - 15 grams





Light soy sauce – 30 ml





Fish sauce – A few drops





Oil – 1 tablespoon





Garlic cloves (sliced) - 5 to 6





Lemon





Beans sprouts





Spring onions





Peanuts





According to Saransh Goila, this is how you can make Pad Thai:





1)First, slice onions, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, radish, and broccoli. Arrange them all on a platter with spring onion, and chives.





2) Beat an egg and keep it aside. Take 150 grams of rice noodles and soaked them in hot water for 10 minutes.





3) Take peanuts and crush them. You can do this with the help of a mortar pestle available at home. Keep it on the side.





4) Prepare the special sauce with tamarind paste, jaggery, light soy sauce, and a few drops of fish sauce. Mix it all very well.





5) Take a pan (or kadhai), and heat some sliced garlic pieces in it. Add sliced onions, followed by carrot, radish, mushrooms, and broccoli. Cook for a few minutes. After that, add noodles to the preparation. Mix well.





6) Pour the sauce you prepared and blend it well with the noodles. Now, it's time to add the beaten egg. Just add the egg to one side of the wok and scramble. Remember you do not have to make a bhurji out of it. Just cook the egg lightly. Pad Thai is ready.





Watch the recipe video here:

Serve it hot with lemon, beans sprouts, spring onions, and peanuts (you had crushed before).