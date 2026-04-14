Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Bishuba Sankranti, marks the beginning of the Odia New Year. It is being celebrated on April 14 this year. The festival is named after its signature drink, Bela Pana, a refreshing, sweet concoction made from wood apple pulp, yoghurt, milk, grated coconut, and jaggery. The drink is offered to deities and shared as a cooling summer beverage.

Benefits Of Bela Pana

Bela Pana's significance extends beyond its cultural and religious importance. This traditional drink is known for its cooling and digestive properties. Bael fruit supports gut health and helps keep the body cool during extreme heat. When combined with milk, yoghurt, and spices, it becomes a refreshing beverage that provides energy. Bela Pana helps regulate body temperature and may prevent dehydration or heatstroke, making it a popular choice during the summer season.





Here's How You Can Make It At Home

Bela Pana Recipe

Ingredients:

1 ripe wood apple (bela)

4–5 cups chilled water

3–4 tbsp jaggery or sugar

2–3 mashed bananas

½ cup grated coconut

½ cup fresh cottage cheese or yoghurt

1 tsp black pepper powder

½ tsp cardamom powder

Method:

Break the hard outer shell of the wood apple and scoop out the soft pulp into a large bowl.

Add 1–2 cups of water to the pulp. Mash it thoroughly with your hands to separate the seeds and fibrous parts, then strain it to obtain a smooth juice.

Add jaggery or sugar to the strained pulp and stir until fully dissolved.

Mix in the mashed bananas, grated coconut, and cottage cheese (or yoghurt) until you achieve a thick, textured consistency.

Add black pepper powder and cardamom powder. Adjust the consistency with more chilled water if needed.

Optionally, add chopped fruits like grapes or pomegranate, and garnish with more grated coconut or nuts. Serve chilled.