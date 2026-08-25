For vegetarians and vegans looking for easy plant-based sources of protein, hemp hearts are gaining attention. Nutritionist and Hormone Health & Weight Loss Specialist Leema Mahajan recently shared a video explaining why these tiny seeds can be a useful addition to the diet.





"Hemp hearts" are simply hulled hemp seeds, meaning the hard outer shell has been removed. This makes them easier to eat and provides a concentrated source of protein, healthy fats, and minerals.

Hemp Hearts Are Particularly Beneficial For Vegetarians

According to Mahajan, around 2 tablespoons of hemp hearts can provide approximately 8.4 grams of plant protein. They also contain all nine essential amino acids, making them a complete protein source.





This is particularly relevant for vegetarians and vegans, who may need to pay closer attention to getting enough protein and all essential amino acids from plant foods. The seeds are also naturally rich in arginine, an amino acid that helps the body produce nitric oxide. This supports blood vessel relaxation, healthy blood flow, and normal blood pressure regulation.





Its benefits, however, are not just about protein. A 2-tablespoon serving, roughly 25 grams, also provides approximately 175 mg of magnesium and 2.5 grams of ALA omega-3. Hemp hearts contain a combination of ALA, LA, and GLA, along with an omega-6 to omega-3 ratio of around 2.5:1 to 3:1.





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Mahajan specifically highlighted their omega-3 and omega-6 profiles as one of their notable nutritional features. The combination of protein, magnesium, ALA, GLA and arginine is what makes hemp hearts particularly interesting as a small but nutrient-dense addition to meals.





Leema Mahajan also revealed that their nutritional profile can help with inflammatory conditions, like gut inflammation, Hashimoto thyroiditis, and joint inflammation such as arthritis. In the caption, she explained that GLA is involved in pathways that help regulate inflammation, while hemp's healthy fats can also support skin and heart health.

The Shiva Connection

Did you know Hemp seeds also have a cultural and mythological connection? Leema Mahajan said, "Ye seeds uss paudhe ke hain jisne Shivji ke gale ka zeher paan kiya," referring to the story of Samudra Manthan, in which Lord Shiva drank the deadly Halahala poison to protect the world and held it in his throat, earning the name Neelkanth.

Include Hemp Hearts In Your Daily Diet

Mahajan suggests starting with 1 tablespoon, around 12 to 13 grams, and adding them to everyday foods. They can be mixed into curd, oats, smoothies, salads, dal, chilla batter, and even atta.





For vegetarians and vegans, that makes hemp hearts particularly convenient. A small spoonful can add plant protein while also bringing magnesium, omega-3, and other nutrients to a regular meal.