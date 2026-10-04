When it comes to chole bhature, North Indians can go to any length to satisfy their craving. It's not the same when you are living abroad, where finding a plate of proper chole bhature can be a task. A man in the Netherlands has now shared a simple jugaad to make bhature using a tortilla.





Visual Facilitation Coach Piyush has shared a video on Instagram showing how he turned a tortilla into bhatura.





"Bhature banana difficult hai, so aap Albert Heijn se tortilla le aaye (Making bhature is difficult, so bring a tortilla from Albert Heijn instead),” he said.

He then takes a piece of tortilla and drops it into hot oil in a deep fryer. Within seconds, the tortilla puffs up, looking surprisingly similar to a bhatura.

Piyush then jokes that if the hack works, viewers should invite him to their homes in the Netherlands for a plate of chole bhature.





The video soon caught attention online, with many people discussing whether the tortilla bhatura actually looks or tastes like the real thing. Most of them said it tastes like "Puri".





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Piyush jokingly captioned the post, "Haters will say it's puri."





One person, who said they had tried it in the UK, pointed out that it tastes more like puri than bhatura because tortilla does not have yoghurt in the dough. "I've tested in UK and I can confirm this tastes like Puri as there is no yogurt in the kneading of tortilla unlike bhature, but it's equally good," the user said.





Another comment read, "Good hack but bhature is knead with yoghurt. So won't taste the same. At best it will taste like a maida poori."





Some users said they had already been trying the hack for a long time. One person wrote, "I make it every time from last 1.5 yrs."





One user called it "one of the best food experiments" they had seen, while another person living in Spain said they would definitely try the hack.





One comment even joked, "Bhai Mexicans bohot marenge..." (Mexicans are going to beat you up) referring to the use of tortilla in place of the traditional bhatura dough.





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The video also shows aloo sabzi being cooked and served alongside the puffed tortilla, making it look like a full aloo-puri or aloo-bhatura meal at Piyush's home.





For all those North Indians living abroad and missing their favourite street food, the tortilla hack may not be exactly the same as a traditional bhatura, but it certainly looks like a quick way to satisfy a chole-bhature craving. Go, try it!