You often end up falling in love with the food you grow up eating. The flavours we are introduced to as children stay with us. They become familiar to our taste buds and slowly find a place in our memories too. And this can happen irrespective of where you are originally from.





An Aussie couple living in India seems to have discovered this about their children in the sweetest way possible. A video shared on their Instagram page, The Family Edit (our_roamstatus), features two kids and their rather desi breakfast preference. The adorable video has gone viral on Instagram and is bringing smile to millions of faces.





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The video featured two adorable children as their mother asked them what they wanted for breakfast. “So you want scrambled eggs for breakfast?” she asked. The duo immediately responded with a continuous “No!”





She then asked, “What do you want then?” And the kids had their answer ready. In perfect sync, they said, “Sambar, puri, dosa.”





Clearly, the kids seemed to be developing quite a liking for Indian flavours. But their breakfast demands had left their mother with a little homework of her own. The text on the video, from her perspective, read, “I don't know how to make any of these. Is there such thing as cheat recipes?”





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The video itself read, “POV: Discovering the consequences of raising kids in India.”





In the caption, the woman wrote, “The fact that they are in sync as well, but seriously I need to polish up on my India breakfast skills as soon as possible.”

A user said, “Gosh they're so adorable and the accent” “And This is only after a few months of living in India… follow our journey as we slowly become Desi,” a comment read. Someone requested, “How cute! Plz give them the entire Sadhya.” A user wrote, “They say Sambar more perfectly than many here give them Sambar, dosa, puri...everything else can wait.”





“And most people here are eating bread and oats for breaky!!” a comment read. Someone said, “They're more Indian than me” “Give this cuties adhar card urgently,” read another comment. A user also wrote, “As cute as this is, the eggs would be the healthier option. The rest of the stuff is just a carb overload.”





The kids certainly have their breakfast priorities right!