Crispy, spicy and flavourful - this is all we need in our evening snack. If you are bored with the usual pakodas and samosas, try this unique snack that is made with sevai (vermicelli). Surprised? So we were. But when we actually tried this recipe, we were quite impressed. This recipe from the YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' is what you should all try for a unique evening fare. It is easy to make and tastes super delicious, plus the extra coating of sevai makes it extra crispy. Are you also interested to find out how it is made? Keep reading.





How To Make Sevai Cutlet I Sevai Cutlet Recipe:

Take 2 cups of roasted sevai and crush them. In a pan, heat some ghee and put the sevai in it. Roast in ghee and add water and some salt. Let the sevai cook till the water is absorbed. This should take around 3 minutes. Take off the heat.





In another pan, heat some oil and roast veggies like onions, carrots, green chillies, capsicum etc. Roast the veggies lightly till soft with ginger and garlic paste. Then add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt, cumin powder, garam masala and chaat masala. Also add two boiled and mashed potatoes. Mix and cook. Then add the cooked sevai, some coriander leaves and mix well. Let the mixture cool down. Transfer the mixture to a flat greased tray and spread evenly. Let it freeze for 15-20 minutes to let it set. Cut and divide into desired shapes.

For coating, take rice flour, add salt and make a slurry. Coat each piece in the slurry and then again coat in lightly crushed sevai and deep fry.





Watch the complete recipe video of sevai cutlet here:





