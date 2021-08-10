No Indian meal is complete without roti. Have it with dal, sabzi, or curry, the one thing which goes with almost every Indian dish is roti. Made with wheat or maida, even our plain roti has multiple varieties that make us slurp. Whether it is stuffed with veggies, or prepared in tandoor, there is no end to the combinations that we can make. So, if you are also looking to give a new twist to your regular rotis, make this delicious aloo and garlic stuffed rotis that will fill your stomach in no time.





While we were looking for some delicious recipes, we came across this easy and yummy aloo and garlic naan recipe by food vlogger Parul Gupta. The recipe, published on 'Cook with Parul' YouTube channel, is not only easy to make, but can also be paired with sabzi or dal and enjoyed! So, without waiting any further, let's get start with the recipe.

Here Is The Recipe Of Aloo Garlic Roti | Aloo Garlic Roti Recipe

First, boil and mash the potatoes. To this, add salt, ghee, coriander leaves, salt, maida, and baking powder. Mix these well to form a dough. Then in a bowl, add crushed garlic, green chillies, coriander, butter, red chilli flakes and combine well.





Now take two balls from the roti and roll it out evenly. On one part of the dough, spread the garlic mixture and put another rolled out piece of the dough from the top. Bake this roti on a pan with some oil; make sure both sides turn golden brown. Once done, enjoy it with any accompaniment.





Watch the full recipe of aloo garlic roti here: