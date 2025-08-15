Navratri is a popular festival in India celebrated with great enthusiasm. Although Navratri occurs four times a year, two of them are Gupt Navratri. Of these, Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri hold special significance. This holy festival is celebrated for nine days, during which nine different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped.





In 2025, Sharad Navratri will begin on 22 September and end on 1 October. Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, will be celebrated on 2 October. During these nine days, devotees of Goddess Durga observe fasts and worship with deep devotion, believing that it fulfils their wishes.





Those who fast follow a satvik diet, avoiding garlic, onion, pulses, and regular salt. Instead, they consume foods prepared with rock salt (sendha namak) and other vrat-friendly ingredients.







Auspicious Time for Ghatasthapana

This year, Sharad Navratri begins on 22 September. The auspicious timings for Ghatasthapana are as follows:





Ashwina Ghatasthapana: Monday, 22 September 2025





Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 06:09 AM to 08:06 AM (Duration - 1 hour 56 minutes)





Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat: 11:49 AM to 12:38 PM (Duration - 49 minutes)





Pratipada Tithi Begins: 01:23 AM, 22 September 2025





Pratipada Tithi Ends: 02:55 AM, 23 September 2025





Kanya Lagna: 06:09 AM to 08:06 AM, 22 September 2025





Source: drikpanchang.com

Significance of Sharad Navratri

In Hinduism, Navratri holds immense spiritual importance. Devotees believe that during these nine days, Goddess Durga resides on Earth to bless her worshippers.





Rituals begin with waking up early, cleaning the home, taking a bath, and performing Ghatasthapana before worshipping Goddess Durga with full faith. Some devotees fast for all nine days, while others fast only on the first and last day, following all other rituals in between.





During Navratri, most people avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol, even if they are not fasting, and stick to a vegetarian diet symbolising purity. Some observe a nirjala vrat (without food or water), though this is not recommended for pregnant women, the elderly, or children.





Foods Eaten During Navratri Fasting

As mentioned, a satvik diet is followed, which typically includes:





Buckwheat (kuttu) or water chestnut (singhare) flour





Sabudana (sago pearls)





Samak rice





Milk, curd, fruits, and other dairy products





Vegetables like potatoes and pumpkin





Rock salt (sendha namak) instead of regular salt





Even with these limited ingredients, you can prepare many delicious and wholesome dishes.

5 Classic Recipes for Sharad Navratri 2025

Here are some popular and flavourful fasting recipes to try this Navratri:

1. Sabudana Tikki

Crisp on the outside and soft inside, these tikkis are made with mashed potatoes, cashews for crunch, green chillies for heat, and rock salt.





Click here for the recipe.

2. Kuttu Puri

Gluten-free and delicious, kuttu pooris are made with boiled potatoes, rock salt, and mild spices. You can also use rajgira or singhare flour. They pair perfectly with aloo curry.





Click here for the recipe.

3. Sabudana Khichdi

A Navratri favourite made with sago, potatoes, green chillies, and mild spices. Best enjoyed with a bowl of plain curd.





Click here for the recipe.

4. Kaddu ki Sabzi

Pumpkin cooked with mild spices, this simple dish is ideal for lunch or dinner during fasting days.





Click here for the recipe.

5. Aloo ki Sabzi

A flavourful potato curry with rock salt, perfect with kuttu poori or samak rice.





Click here for the recipe.

Try these simple yet delicious recipes this Sharad Navratri and make your fasting days more flavourful.