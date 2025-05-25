Unwinding after a long, tiring day with a glass of red wine feels great. But let's face it - scorching summer and full-bodied red wines don't really get along. In fact, the season calls for something light, uncomplicated, and refreshingly sophisticated. What if we say red wine can check all these boxes with a little modification? Yes, try Tinto de Verano - Spain's charmingly simple answer to summer sipping. Typically made with red wine and lemon soda, it is something locals reach for when the sun is blazing, and they crave something simple and refreshing.





History And Origin of Tinto de Verano:

Tinto de Verano, in Spanish, literally means 'red wine of summer'. The origins of this beloved cocktail trace back to the early 20th century in Cordoba, Spain. According to a blog by Tinto Amorio, the drink was first created by Federico Vargas at his establishment, Venta Vargas. Looking to offer his guests a lighter, more refreshing alternative to straight red wine during the hot summer months, Vargas began mixing his house red with soda. It resulted in a crisp, cooling drink that quickly caught the attention of the locals.

Reportedly, it was originally known as 'Vargas', named after its creator. But as its popularity spread across Andalusia and beyond, it became affectionately known as Tinto de Verano. Today, it is a staple in Spanish households and bars, especially during the warmer months.





What Goes Into Making Tinto de Verano?

The beauty of Tinto de Verano lies in its effortless simplicity. Traditionally, it is made with just two ingredients - one part red wine and one part lemon-flavoured soda. Serve it over a generous handful of ice, garnish with a slice of lemon or orange, and you have got yourself a glass of Spanish summer drink in under a minute. That's it!





But if you are feeling a little adventurous, there are plenty of creative twists to try. Here are some popular variations that take this humble drink to the next level:





1. The citrus twist: While lemon soda is the classic choice, many now use orange soda, bitter lemon, or even grapefruit soda for a tangy twist.





2. The wine variants: Some swap the red wine for rose, giving the drink a lighter, and fruity profile.





3. A boozy punch: For that little extra kick, depth and complexity, some include a splash of rum to the drink.





Photo Credit: Pexels

Tinto de Verano Vs. Sangria: What Is The Difference?

While both are red wine-based drinks and cherished in Spanish culture, Tinto de Verano and Sangria are distinctly different - each with its own personality and purpose.

Sangria is like a fruit salad in a pitcher. It is bold, boozy and includes red wine, brandy, chopped fruits, fruit juice/soda and sweetener. Moreover, the drink needs a few hours to soak, allowing the flavours to blend.

On the other hand, Tinto de Verano is a simple and instant mix of red wine and soda. Adding lemon slice to it is totally optional.

How To Make The Classic Tinto de Verano:

Step 1. Get a bottle of Spanish red wine. You can also opt for any young, light-bodied red wine.





Step 2. Get a bottle of lemonade. You also get a lemon-flavoured cold drink.





Step 3. In a wine glass, add equal parts wine and lemon soda. Stir gently.





Step 4. Add ice cubes, a lemon wedge and serve.





So, this summer, forget the rules and reach for that bottle of red wine tucked away in your cabinet. You know what to do next - pour, mix, and raise a glass of Tinto de Verano. It is the easiest way to sip your way into the season and soak up those summer vibes.