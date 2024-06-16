We agree summer and mangoes go hand-in-hand. But it is not the only fruit the season boasts of. In fact, it brings along a range of options, adding colours and goodness to our fruit basket during this time of the year. Here, we will talk about one such delicious seasonal fruit - the black plum, popularly referred to as jamun (or jaam) in India. It is a bite-sized, purple-coloured globule, and has a sweet-tarty flavour, adding to its uniqueness. But what makes jamun yet more special is the associated memories of childhood. We are sure, most of you remember having this tarty fruit with a mix of black salt, sugar and chilli. The very thought of the combination is enough to make us slurp, right? Hence, we thought of taking the versatility of the fruit a step forward by infusing it with alcohol to prepare a refreshing, summer-special cocktail. This jamun cocktail recipe has been shared by content creator Nitin Tewari, who goes by the name Mr. Bartender on Instagram.





What Makes Jamun Cocktail A Perfect Summer Drink?

1. Availability of fresh fruit:

Regrettably, you will find fresh jamun for a very short period - sometime between mid-summer and early monsoon. So, it is always better to make the most of the fruit whenever you get it handy.

2. Flavour profile:

Jamun tastes the best when paired with salt and sugar. A perfect balance of salt, sweetness and tanginess makes the fruit yet more refreshing and also rich in electrolytes. Hence, you found a drink that will have this exact flavour of your childhood, with a light buzz of your favourite spirit.

3. Smooth texture:

Summer calls for cocktails that are smooth, light on the palate and refreshing in nature. As per Nitin Tewari, this drink checks all the boxes due to the mindful use of ingredients - seasonal fruit, fresh mint, lime, salt, sugar and light white spirit of your choice.





Photo Credit: iStock

Summer-Special Jamun Cocktail Recipe: How To Make Jamun Cocktail At Home:

Step 1. Get hold of some fresh jamun from the market.





Step 2. Wash and deseed the fruit.





Step 3. Add the chopped fruits in a blender, along with sugar syrup, mint leaves, lime juice and chaat masala.





Step 4. Add white spirits of your choice including white rum, vodka, gin and tequila.





Step 5. Add an adequate amount of ice cubes and blend everything well.





Step 6. Pour the drink into a tall glass and garnish with a jamun.





That's it! You have a refreshing glass of summer-special jamun cocktail to relish and unwind. But always remember to drink responsibly and stay safe.

Watch the detailed recipe video of jamun cocktail here:

