Eggs have a steadfast place in our diets - from sunlit breakfasts of scrambled eggs and toast to towering birthday cakes. Yet one everyday question can stir more debate than you might expect: should you refrigerate eggs or leave them out on the counter? It depends on how the eggs were handled, the protective coatings on their shells, local regulations and typical home-storage conditions. Entering into the kitchen with the right knowledge can help you preserve both the safety and the flavour of your eggs. Here, we'll look first at what the science says about refrigeration, then move to practical storage tips you can use day-to-day.





Should eggs be refrigerated?

The short answer: yes, in many cases. The longer answer: it depends on how and where the eggs were processed and how they're going to be stored.

In nations such as the United States, commercially-sold eggs undergo washing and sanitising before reaching the store. This removes the natural protective cuticle on the eggshell, making the interior more vulnerable to bacterial penetration unless refrigerated. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advise storing eggs in the fridge at 40 degrees F (4 degrees C) or below to minimise risk of contamination.







A study published on ResearchGate looked at the effect of storage temperature on egg quality and bacterial risk, and found that eggs stored at refrigeration temperature maintained superior interior quality compared with those stored at room temperature.





Moreover, a research published on National Library of Medicine claimed that when eggs are stored at higher temperatures or are subject to condensation (for example when chilled eggs are moved to room temperature), the risk of bacteria such as Salmonella enterica penetrating the shell or multiplying inside is increased. For example, one study found that mice fed eggs stored at 25 degrees C developed salmonellosis whereas those fed eggs stored at 5 degrees C did not.





That said, there are regions (many European countries and India) where eggs are not washed and the cuticle remains intact, hens may be vaccinated against Salmonella, and ambient storage at room temperature is standard.





In such systems the natural protection means refrigeration is less critical. But the key takeaway for a typical consumer: if your eggs have been washed, refrigerated and transported cold, they should remain in the fridge. Once eggs are refrigerated, they should not be left out at room temperature long-term.





In summary: To minimise risk and preserve freshness, refrigerating eggs is the safer choice - especially in systems where the natural shell protection has been removed or compromised.





Eggs should be stored in their cartons.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Best egg storage tips

To get the most from your eggs - both safety-wise and quality-wise - keep these practical tips in mind:

Keep eggs in their original carton. The carton helps protect the eggs from absorbing odours and flavours from other foods, and it gives you the packing date or "best-by" indicators.

Store eggs in the main body of the refrigerator, not in the door. The door is subject to temperature fluctuations every time you open it, which can cause condensation on cold eggs and increase bacterial risk.

Keep fridge temperature at 4 degrees C (40 degrees F) or below. This slows bacterial growth and helps maintain egg quality.

Don't wash eggs before storage if buying from a commercial source. Washing can remove the protective layer/ cuticle, making them more vulnerable - unless you plan to cook them immediately.

Use older eggs first. First in, first out ensures you use up eggs when quality is higher. Labeling the date of purchase can help.

If an egg has been stored at room temperature (for example, from a farmer's market and unwashed), treat it differently. Decide whether it has been refrigerated already; if not, consider refrigerating and using sooner rather than later.

Mind the two-hour rule if eggs have been at room temperature. In general, once refrigerated eggs are taken out, they should not be left out for more than two hours (1 hour if ambient temperature is above 32 degrees C) because condensation and bacterial growth risk increase.

Freeze eggs if you won't use them within a few weeks. But raw eggs should not be frozen in their shells, as the liquid inside expands.

When baking or cooking ... if you prefer room-temperature eggs, allow refrigerated eggs to sit out just before use rather than storing them on the counter. For example, for baking it's fine to bring an egg to room temperature just before cracking; that's different from long-term counter storage.

Check for signs of spoilage. A bad smell, slimy or discoloured whites or yolks are red flags - even if stored correctly, eggs have a finite shelf-life.

Eggs have a limited shelf life.

Photo Credit: Pexels



Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse and wonderfully versatile in the kitchen - but they deserve respect when it comes to storage. While some regions practise room-temperature storage safely, in many commercial systems (especially where eggs are washed and sold chilled) refrigeration is the clear best path for quality and safety. However, refrigerating the eggs is always the safest way to store the eggs. By storing eggs in their carton, keeping them at consistent cold temperature away from the door, you give yourself the best chance of enjoying delicious, safe eggs whenever you crack one open. Here's how to check if your eggs are fresh or stale.