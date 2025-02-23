Eggs are a staple in almost every Indian kitchen. Whether you're whipping up a quick omelette, a spicy egg curry, or adding them to your biryani for that extra protein punch, they're as versatile as they are delicious. Plus, they're packed with nutrients, making them a go-to ingredient for busy mornings and hearty meals. But have you ever cracked open an egg only to be hit with a strange smell? Or wondered how long they actually last in the fridge? Let's find out how to store them properly, check if they're still good, and even what to use when you're out of eggs!





How Long Do Eggs Last In The Fridge?

When stored properly at 4°C (40°F) or below, eggs can remain fresh for three to five weeks from the day of purchase. It's important to note that the dates on egg cartons often indicate peak quality rather than safety. Therefore, even if the "best before" date has passed, your eggs might still be good to consume. Always store eggs in their original carton to maintain freshness and prevent them from absorbing other odours.

How To Test If Your Eggs Have Gone Bad

A simple way to check if your eggs are still good is the classic float test. Drop the egg in a bowl of water:

If it sinks and lays flat, it's fresh.

If it stands upright, it's getting old but still usable.

If it floats, it's time to throw it out.

Another trick is to crack the egg open and take a quick sniff. If it smells bad or looks off, it's time to toss it.

How To Store Eggs For Maximum Freshness

Where you store your eggs matters. Keep them in their original carton in the coldest part of the fridge. Avoid storing eggs in the fridge door, as the frequent temperature fluctuations can affect their freshness. Additionally, storing eggs in a carton prevents them from absorbing any weird smells from other foods.





