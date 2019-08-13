Are Eggs Good For Your Heart? How Many Eggs Should You Eat In A Week?

As part of a healthy balanced meal, consumption of one egg a day 3-4 times a week is safe for adults.

Highlights If taken in the right amounts, eggs add health and nutrition to our plate

Consumption of one egg a day 3-4 times a week is safe for adults

One egg provides 180-300mg of cholesterol, which is present only in yolk

Eggs are spoken of as healthy and nutritious as well as full of unhealthy fats that may lead to a number of health issues. Eggs may contain cholesterol and saturated fats but when taken in the right amounts they add health and nutrition to our plate. Eggs give us quality proteins along with potassium, niacin, riboflavin, magnesium and sodium. They also provide vitamin A, phosphorus, iron, zinc, vitamin D, Vitamins B6 and B12, folic acid, pantothenic acid and thiamine.





Recent studies have pointed that dietary cholesterol is not a potential health risk for heart diseases, stroke and high BP, so from this point of view it is safe to consume eggs. One egg provides around 180-300mg of cholesterol, which is present only in the yolk; egg white is cholesterol-free. The Recommended Dietary Allowance for cholesterol intake is 300mg/day, according to ICMR and NIN guidelines. Does that mean we can feast on eggs?! Well, no because eggs are also rich sources of saturated fats, which are implicated in increasing risk of heart ailments.





(Also Read: How Much Protein Is In An Egg White: Unveiling Facts!)

One egg provides around 180-300mg of cholesterol, which is present only in the yolk​





As part of a healthy balanced meal, consumption of one egg a day 3-4 times a week is safe for adults. Eggs with bacon, refined flours, high-sugar foods, processed foods that may have trans-fats will obviously cause harm to your overall health and increase your risk of heart diseases and diabetes. Children can consume one egg daily. People who are heart patients or those with high LDL cholesterol need to stick to about 3 eggs a week.





Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta Talks About How Eggs Are Good For Your Heart:



















Disclaimer:





The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.









