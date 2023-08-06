In Indian cuisine, one condiment has the power to elevate our desi meals to new heights. Of course, we are talking about chutney. We are spoilt for a wide selection of chutney to suit our mood and palate. But if you want to try something new, we have a recipe for tomato and capsicum chutney. This dynamic duo adds a burst of tangy, smoky goodness to your meals. Let's see how to make this chutney and witness it transforming your Indian dishes into unforgettable feasts.





Tomato and capsicum chutney lets you explore the depths of its flavour. Its tangy notes, smoky undertones, and granulated texture make it a versatile companion to a myriad of Indian dishes. From curries to chaats, wraps to tandoor delights, this chutney can be paired with any dish you are having. In fact, you can simply spread it on bread or roti and enjoy a quick-fix meal.





We found the recipe on the Facebook page of 'Cooking With Reshu' and thought of sharing it with you all. Now let's get straight to the recipe.

Tomato chutney is an incredible accompaniment with your meals. Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Tomato-Capsicum Chutney I Easy Tomato And Capsicum Chutney Recipe:

First, wash and wipe whole tomatoes and roast them, preferably on a stand. Keep turning them to roast them uniformly. Next roast whole capsicum and whole garlic bulb. Also, roast some green chillies. If you wish, you can also add onions. Once all the ingredients have cooled down, peel off their skin.





Mash the tomatoes, remove the seeds of the capsicum and chop it into small pieces. Also, chop the green chillies. Put everything in a blender. Add roasted cumin powder, salt to taste, red chilli powder (optional) and lemon juice. Grind to make coarse, granulated chutney. You can top the chutney with heated mustard oil or any other cooking oil.





Your desi-style chutney is ready!

Watch the complete recipe video here:







So, the next time you're in your kitchen, pondering over how to take your Indian meals to the next level, remember the magic of tomato and capsicum Chutney. Its presence can turn ordinary dishes into extraordinary feats.