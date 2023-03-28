The richness of India's regional cuisines is often reflected in the many chutneys we have. Chutneys are considered an accompaniment - they are a side dish to be consumed in combination with a main course or appetiser. But we well know that this does not make them any less important. Chutneys lend an explosion of freshness, flavour and texture without which most dishes would feel incomplete. Can you imagine eating vada pav without any chutney? Well, you might eat it, but won't enjoy it. Similarly, don't many of us just love coconut chutney along with our idli and dosas? Sambhar alone is not always satisfying. And what about hari chutney? Many of our snacks and pakoras would seem rather tasteless without it.

Also Read: 5 Easy And Delicious Ways To Make Hari Chutney At Home

What Is Farali Chutney And Why You Should Try It

It's always nice to discover a new chutney to like. While there may be some 'traditional' pairings, nothing is stopping you from eating a chutney with whatever you want! Today, we bring you a recipe for a delicious farali chutney, typically eaten with sabudana vada and similar dishes. You can also enjoy it with dosas, parathas, aloo snacks and others. There are different types of farali chutney - some versions include coconut and coriander too. Our recipe is for a peanut curd chutney. It is a must-try because it is light on the system and not very spicy. Moreover, the ingredients in this recipe are vrat-friendly, so you can safely eat this chutney even while fasting.

Also Read: Bored Of Sabudana Khichdi? Try These 5 Sabudana Recipes For Your Vrat Instead

How To Make Farali Chutney For Sabudana Vada | Quick Farali Peanut Chutney Recipe

What you need:

Farali Chutney Recipe: This one uses roasted peanuts to lead the dish a wonderful flavour and texture. Photo Credit: iStock

The best thing about this chutney is that it requires just a few basic ingredients and 10 minutes to make. For farali chutney, you need peanuts, curds, jeera (cumin), lemon juice, salt, green chillies and ginger. For tempering, you can use kadi patta (curry leaves) and sesame or mustard seeds. If you're keeping a vrat, you can accordingly avoid certain ingredients and use rock salt (sendha namak) in place of regular salt.

Also Read: 7 Vrat Recipes You Can Make In Under 30 Minutes

How to prepare:

Dry roast peanuts and remove their skin once cooled.

Add them to a mixer, and blend them along with the other ingredients mentioned above.

Add water if you don't get the required consistency. Note that the dahi also has water content.

Transfer the chutney to a bowl.

In a small pan, temper the sesame/mustard seeds and curry leaves. Pour this mixture on top of the chutney.

Click here for the complete recipe for Farali Peanut Chutney





We cannot wait to taste this chutney. Try it for yourself and see!

Also Read: Snack Attack: Watch How To Make Lip-Smacking Masala Peanuts At Home