<i>Chana Dal Chutney</i> To Peanut <i>Chutney</i>: 4 Instant <i>Chutney</i> Recipes For Healthy Breakfast - Recipe Video Inside

Highlights Chutney helps spruce up meal in just a few minutes

We love to pair our dosas and idlis with delectable chutneys

These 4 chutney recipes can be prepared in just 5 minutes

The very thought of traditional breakfast reminds us of dosa, idli, poha, upma, cheela and eggs. These dishes are easy to make and help you put together a healthy and wholesome meal in just a few minutes. If you are a fan of traditional Indian breakfast, then you must know the importance of chutney to pair with your meal. A flavourful chutney amps up your food without much struggle. If you look around, you will find various chutney options across the country. Some recipes are time-taking and need to undergo the process of fermentation and preservation, while others can be made instantly. The best part about this condiment is, it has no hard-and-fast recipe and gives you enough room for experimentation.





We bring you four such instant chutneyrecipes that can be prepared in just 5 minutes, with some basic ingredients from your kitchen pantry. These breakfast chutney recipes are shared by vlogger Parul Jain on her YouTube Channel 'Cook With Parul'. Let's take a look!





Watch: Here's The Recipe Video Of 4 Instant Chutneys For Breakfast:

Also Read:Make South Indian-Style Capsicum (Shimla Mirch) Chutney To Go With Your Dosa And Idli







In the video, Parul shared quick and easy recipes of instant chana dal chutney, instant coconut chutney, instant peanut chutney and instant onion-tomato chutney. You can add tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves to enhance the flavours of all the four chutneys.





Instant Chana Dal Chutney:

For this recipe, chana dal (Bengal gram) is roasted in oil with curry leaves, garlic pods and whole red chilli, till the dal turns golden in colour. All the ingredients are then transfer to a grinding jar and blended into a smooth paste.





Instant Coconut Chutney:

This coconut chutney includes easily available desiccated coconut, instead of the freshly grated ones. Here, cumin, asafoetida, Bengal gram, garlic, green chilli, curry leaves and desiccated coconut are sauteed together in some oil and then blended into a smooth paste.





Instant Peanut Chutney:

A super healthy and protein-rich dish, this chutney is made by roasting and grinding peanuts, garlic and whole red chilli. You also have to add salt, cumin powder, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice and some water while grinding the chutney.





Instant Onion-Tomato Chutney:

This spicy chutney needs onion, tomato, red chilli, tamarind pulp and chana dal for preparation. All you have to do is cook all these ingredients together and grind them into a smooth paste.





You may also pair these quick and delectable chutneys with vada, fritters and several other snack items. Enjoy your meal!



















