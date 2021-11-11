Many of you may think of chutney merely as an accompaniment to a meal, confined to the margins of the plate. But the place that it has in Indian cuisine is undeniable. Chutneys are prepared in different ways in different households. However, the purpose is the same – to create a side dish that will make your meals more interesting. Interestingly, Indian chutneys are loaded with health benefits and that's a very good reason to have them from time to time. Besides, it is difficult to resist the sweet, spicy and tangy flavours of chutneys that take your tastebuds on a gastronomic ride.





We have curated a list of some interesting chutneys that can be easily prepared at home. Check this out and try at home this week.





1) Tomato Chutney





When you talk about homemade chutneys, this tangy delight will be among the first ones to come to mind. This recipe calls for cooking tomatoes in a variety of spices. You can relish it with pakodas or simply as an accompaniment to your regular meal.

Tomato chutney is tangy and delicious

2) Raw Mango (Kaccha Aam) Chutney

We bet you love to devour juicy fresh mangoes in summer. But, here's how you can put unripe mangoes to use. Prepare this raw mango chutney with a bunch of spices during summer and preserve it for later use.





3) All-Purpose Garlic Chutney Powder





Are you familiar with the red powder chutney that comes with your plate of vada pav? Well, you can prepare it at home too, easily. Not just vada pav, you can enjoy this chutney with any food of your choice. It's a great combination of garlic, peanuts and sesame seeds. Add Kashmiri chili powder for that gorgeous red colour.

Delicious garlic chutney

4) Coconut Chutney





How can we miss coconut chutney? South Indian delicacies like idli-sambar or dosa are incomplete without this yummy condiment. This recipe will hardly take 10 minutes of your time. It is high on taste and nutrition.





5) Mint And Turmeric Chutney (Village Style)





If you want to enjoy a chutney prepared in rustic style, refer to this recipe. This chutney is often relished with fritters or other fried items. It is a delicious mixture of mint, turmeric, and coriander leaves. Use your traditional silbatta (stone spice grinder) to prepare this delectable chutney and you will be left licking your fingers.

Try this village mint chutney

6) Plum Chutney





You can prepare a tasty side dish with plums as well. Plums come together for this chutney along with a host of spices. If you haven't tried this yet, this is the right time to do so.





7) Amla Chutney





If you are bored with your regular meals, how about trying out this yummy chutney? Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. But if not for the health benefits, you must try it out for the taste.

Try yummy amla chutney

These delicious chutneys are sure to elevate the flavour of a mundane meal. Try them at home now!