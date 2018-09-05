Tomato Juice For Weight Loss: How Does The Tangy Beverage Help Burn Belly Fat

Ever imagined what would our curries and stew be without tomatoes? Where would they get their distinct tang and texture? What would happen to our salads and raitas? A native to Mexico or Peru, tomatoes are one western import that has found its firm place in our hearts and kitchens. There are not many fruits and vegetables that enjoy such popularity in this country. Our nation witnesses a meltdown of sorts each time the prices of tomatoes surge. Besides adding flavour to our curries, tomatoes are packed with healthful nutrients and minerals too. They are rich in beta-carotene and lycopene that help boost eyesight. They are also loaded with vitamin C, which is known to boost immunity and skin health. Lycopene has been found to reduce risk of prostate, regulate cholesterol levels, protect eyes and skin, and boost immunity. Tomatoes are also abundantly loaded in potassium, which not only helps prevent water retention but also keep your blood pressure levels in check. Additionally, tomatoes also serve as great weight loss food, and one of the best ways to consume tomatoes for weight loss is by juicing it.



Weight Loss: Why Tomato Juice Helps Melt Belly Fat







1. Low In Calories And Filling: Tomato juice is very low on calories. Did you know that 100 grams of tomatoes have just 17 calories? Tomatoes also have high water content. About 94 percent of tomato is just water. Therefore, tomato juice makes for a very filling beverage for those on a weight loss diet.



2. Fastens Metabolism: Tomatoes are loaded with antioxidant lycopene, which has been found to reduce risk of prostate, regulate cholesterol levels, protect eyes and skin, and boost immunity. Studies have also shown that lycopene can rev up metabolism naturally. Faster metabolism leads to speedy weight loss.





3. Fibre-Rich: Tomatoes are rich in fibre. Fibre induces sense of satiety, which helps prevent regular binging spells. Fibre also promotes healthier digestion, which is essential for weight loss. Although, it must be understood that juicing tomatoes may cost you a good dose of fibre. If you are consuming tomatoes just for fibre, it is better to have them raw.





(Also Read: Tomato Juice Benefits: From Improving Digestion To Boosting Eye Health And More!)





A post shared by Tómate un tomate (@tomatediario) on Sep 3, 2018 at 6:46am PDT





4. Fat Burning Amino Acids: According to experts, tomatoes encourage the production of the amino acid called Carnitine, which is reported to enhance the body's fat burning ability to a great extent.





How To Make Tomato Juice For Weight Loss:



Do not go for packaged tomato juice that you find in markets. They are often loaded with hidden sugars. You can make tomato juice at home in under five minutes. Here's how:



1. Wash 900 grams of tomatoes and chop them in quarters. Make sure you deseed them.

2. Fill a large, non-reactive pot with the chopped tomatoes.

3. With the help of wooden spatula, press the tomatoes against the base of the pot, press as much juice as you can.

4. Make sure you have enough liquid pressed out of the tomatoes.

5. If the mixture seems too dry to boil, add a few cups of water, until you have enough liquid in the pot to boil.

6. Put the pot to boil, stir the contents from time to time.

7. Add a pinch of salt or seasonings, if you like.

8. Remove the pot from the stove. Let it cool.

9. Place a sieve or wire mesh strainer over a large glass bowl and collect the juice in a glass bowl.



Make sure you add tomato juice to your diet for healthy weight loss. Drink this juice daily to see the best results.









