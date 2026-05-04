When summer hits hard and even the thought of turning on the stove feels exhausting, no-cook hung curd sandwiches become the hero of your kitchen. Low on ingredients as well as on effort, it makes for a light, cooling, and incredibly satisfying meal on a hot summer night. All you need is some bread, hung curd, and whatever veggies and seasonings you find in your kitchen.

This Summer, Make Hung Curd Sandwiches For Dinner

These sandwiches are made using hung curd, which is simply regular curd that's been strained to remove excess water. What you're left with is a thick, creamy, almost spread-like version of yoghurt. This hung curd is then mixed with fresh ingredients like crunchy vegetables, herbs, and spices and spread between slices of bread.





The process is refreshingly simple:

Ingredients:

250 grams curd

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp roasted cumin

1 cup chopped veggies (cucumber, capsicum, onions, and carrots)

Mint and coriander leaves

Bread slices

Method:





1. Take fresh curd and hang it in a muslin cloth for a few hours until it is thick.

2. Transfer the hung curd to a bowl and season it with salt, pepper, and maybe a pinch of roasted cumin or chaat masala.

3. Add chopped veggies and herbs.

4. Spread it generously onto bread slices and sandwich them together.





Also Read: Light And Cooling, Gujarati Kadhi Is A Must-Try For Dinner This Summer

Easy To Make And Supremely Delicious

This is one of the easiest meals you can make in the peak summer season.

Photo: Pexels

Hung curd sandwiches are perfect for summer because everything about them works with the season, not against it. Hung is not just cooling but is also a great source of protein, and vegetables like cucumber add freshness and water content. Unlike heavy, greasy meals, these sandwiches won't leave you feeling sluggish. One of the biggest benefits of making these is that you get to avoid long hours of cooking in the kitchen.





With no equipment, skills, or stress, this is one of the easiest meals you can make in the peak summer season. It's also perfect for quick dinners, lazy lunches, or even midnight hunger pangs.





The best part is that they're endlessly customisable. If you are feeling like having something spicy, add green chillies or chilli flakes. Some grated cheese can make it more indulgent, or using sourdough bread makes it better for the gut. If you like, you can even try adding olives, oregano, or even a hint of mustard.





Also Read: 6 Healthy Sandwiches That Feel Light And Fresh On Summer Mornings





And if you don't feel like making them, you're still covered. Many cafes and cloud kitchens offer yoghurt-based or fresh veggie sandwiches that are just a tap away on apps.





No-cook hung curd sandwiches are more like a summer survival hack. They're cool, comforting, nourishing, and endlessly adaptable. Whether you make them yourself in minutes or order them when you're too tired, they fit seamlessly into hot, busy days.