5 Ways To Use Greek Yogurt To Make Healthy Swaps In Your Diet

The benefits of eating curd are well-known to us. A great source of Calcium and loaded with probiotics, curd or yogurt is a must-have every day. Greek yogurt, also known as hung curd, is basically curd without the whey water. The thick, creamy wonder can definitely make for a healthy addition to your daily diet; even more so if you swap it with the usual cheese or butter in various dishes. Greek yogurt is easy to make, fuss-free and the resulting dish will be guilt-free, low calories and enriched with good health.





Here Are 5 Ways To Swap Greek Yogurt Or Hung Curd For A Healthy Diet:

1. As Sandwich or Burger Spread





Sandwiches and burgers both are classic recipes, but we inevitably load up on calories when we top them up with cheese or butter. How about using a healthy spread made with hung curd instead? Click here for a bean burger with hung curd spread recipe.





Hung curd can make for a healthy dip or spread for burgers.

2. To Thicken Smoothies or Sauces





There's something so delicious about a creamy sauce or a thick smoothie that cannot be replaced. But what if we told you that using Greek Yogurt would give the exact same effect, that too without the side serving of guilt. Add hung curd to thicken smoothies or sauces as per your tastes.





3. As Salad Dressing





Mayonnaise or various kinds of cheese are often used to make salad dressings. However, these make salads a high-calorie affair which they ideally shouldn't be. Use a fresh batch of hung curd to make a low-fat dip which has high protein and good amount of Calcium too.





4. As Muesli Parfait





For those who can't do without their fix of desserts, here's a delicious Parfait recipe that you can make with zero refined sugar, healthy greek yogurt and loads of fresh fruits and berries. Click here for the full recipe.





Whip up a healthy and refreshing parfait with hung curd.

5. To Make Healthy Cheesecake





Why stop at one when it comes to desserts? Replace the cream cheese in your cheesecake recipes with healthy and refreshing hung curd. You'll be surprised with how good the results turn out to be. Click here for a strawberry cheesecake recipe.





With greek yogurt, the possibilities of innovation are endless. Try these interesting ideas to include it in your diet instead of the store-brought ingredients for a healthier lifestyle.







