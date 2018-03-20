SEARCH
This 'Food Car' In Noida Serves Amazing Chocolate, Cheese And Hung Curd Sandwiches

   |  Updated: March 20, 2018 14:40 IST

If you happen to be a sandwich lover who is always up for trying different varieties of sandwiches available in the town, then this article is surely going to come handy to you. It's time to get your eyes on this 'Food Car' located in Noida that serves the most scrumptious sandwiches, that too at dirt cheap prices! This food car is being immensely loved by people across Delhi NCR and is quite famous among media professionals due to its prime location.
 
Rockobelly In Film City Noida

Located in the Film City Noida, Rockobelly is creating a storm in the culinary sphere with its wide range of drool-worthy sandwiches. When it comes to variety, this place has it all. You name it, they have it! From chocolate  cheese sandwich to stove-grilled buttery hung curd sandwich, this place will keep you hooked for long. If you are a chocolate lover, then this place is apt for you! The chocolate cheese sandwich is an interesting combination of cream cheese and rich dark compound chocolate, which gives it a sweet and savoury touch in one go.(Also Read: 6 Tips To Make the Most Perfect Sandwich )
 
 

When it comes to the hygiene part of it, this place won't disappoint you, as everything here is made in-house and is absolutely fresh. The sandwiches here are humbly priced and won't burn a hole in your pocket. Another speciality of this food car is its spinach and corn sandwich, which is loaded with homemade white sauce. Pair this sandwich with a glass of chilled lemonade and you're done for the day.

(Also Read: 10 Healthy Spinach Recipes )
 
 

Owned by a banker-turned-entrepreneur, Ajay Tiwari is a self-taught chef who always wanted to make snacks for people and that's when this idea of food car came up. Ajay used to work for marketing and finance sector; however, his luck didn't work in his favour. He eventually had to quit his job in Mumbai and move to the capital. His food car is an absolute saviour for people working in the vicinity. The joy of having gooey and cheesy sandwiches amidst those short tea-breaks is above all! If you're someone who gets very easily bored, then you can always go for their burgers as they are pretty decent as well.
 
cheesy sandwiches

The joy of having gooey and cheesy sandwiches amidst those short tea-breaks is above all!

What: Rockobelly

Where: Film City, Sector 16-A

When: 10AM to 7PM

Contact: +91 8800957721

So, the next time when you plan your tea-breaks, head to this place and indulge in these scrumptious sandwiches.

