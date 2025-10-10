For most people, Karva Chauth ends with the moon. But for food lovers, it begins right after. Once the fast is broken, the first bite matters - not just for hunger but for heart. The long wait gives that moment a quiet kind of joy, when every flavour feels earned. Across Gurgaon, families are swapping the chaos of cooking with something easier - ordering in from their favourite restaurants. From North Indian thalis that taste like home to Japanese curry bowls that soothe you back to life, here are ten Zomato favourites that make that moonrise meal worth every minute of waiting.





Here Are Top 10 Restaurants In Gurgaon To Order From To Break Your Karva Chauth Fast:

1. Punjabi Angithi (Rating: 4.1)

There is something about a rich North Indian spread that makes fasting feel instantly worth it. Punjabi Angithi captures that spirit perfectly. Butter-heavy gravies, smoky tandoori dishes, and generous portions make every plate feel like a family meal. The food does not try to impress; it simply comforts - and that is exactly what you need after a day of restraint.

2. Haldiram's (Rating: 4.1)

When you have been fasting all day, familiar flavours can feel like the ultimate reward. Haldiram's offers just that. From tangy chaats and chole bhature to dal-rice combos, the food feels effortless, nostalgic, and just indulgent enough. The kind of meal that brings warmth without demanding attention.

3. Om Sweets & Snacks (Rating: 4.3)

Breaking your fast with Om Sweets feels like being back at your family table. Every bite - whether it is the soft bhature, crisp kachori, or halwa that melts on the tongue - carries the same comfort as home-cooked food. There is no performance here, just pure, familiar joy.

4. Witchery - The Sandwich Co (Rating: 4.5)

If your idea of comfort is a sandwich that hits the perfect crunch-melt ratio, Witchery is where you should order from. The menu reads like a global daydream of comfort food - sourdough, melting cheese, slow-cooked meats, and inventive vegetarian twists. After fasting, when your senses feel heightened, these bold flavours taste even better.





5. Taquitos By Enoki (Rating: 4.2)

When your appetite returns with enthusiasm, Taquitos by Enoki is the playful pick. Think loaded nachos, cheesy tacos, and vibrant dips that give Mexican street food an Indian edge. It is indulgent but not heavy, and every bite feels like a small celebration after a long day of waiting.

6. Curry House CoCo Ichibanya (Rating: 4.1)

There is something deeply soothing about the aroma of Japanese curry after fasting. CoCo Ichibanya's silky sauce poured over warm rice is mild, mellow, and endlessly customisable. Add crispy cutlets or vegetables, adjust the spice, and create your perfect post-fast bowl. It feels restorative rather than excessive - exactly what your body (and mind) need.

7. Salad Days (Rating: 4.4)

After hours without food, your body might crave balance more than spice. Salad Days makes that easy with bowls that combine freshness and fullness. Crisp greens, warm grains, protein-packed toppings - every ingredient works to revive you gently. It is food that lets you ease back into eating without compromising on flavour or satisfaction.





As nutritionist Anjali Sharma puts it, "After fasting all day, the body craves hydration and balance more than spice. A meal that combines carbs and protein in moderate portions helps replenish energy without causing discomfort."

8. Oh! Calcutta (Rating: 4.4)

At Oh! Calcutta, Bengali food takes the slow lane - patient, aromatic, and comforting. When the moon finally rises, a plate of mustard fish curry or fragrant daal and rice feels like the calmest way to end the day. It is less about indulgence and more about being restored, one spoonful at a time.

9. Mahabelly (Rating: 4.4)

If bold South Indian flavours are more your speed, Mahabelly in Gurgaon makes an unforgettable finish to Karva Chauth. Their Kerala-style curries, soft appams, and smoky stews pack the right kind of punch without overwhelming the senses. It is food that feels earned - rich, unapologetic, and deeply satisfying.





10. Baba's (Rating: 4.1)

Baba's brings you the kind of meal that feels like a warm hug after fasting all day. Expect hearty curries, fresh rotis, and flavours that comfort rather than challenge. It is simple, soulful food that fills you up in the most grounded way.

The Bottom Line

After an entire day of fasting, the first meal hits differently - not because of hunger, but because of meaning. Each of these Gurgaon restaurants serves that emotion on a plate, whether you are craving something indulgent, light, or quietly comforting.

The moon ends the fast, but food ends the wait. And when it is this good, that first bite feels like a small kind of celebration.