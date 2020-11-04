SEARCH
  • Karwa Chauth 2020: What To Eat After Your Karwa Chauth Fast? 7 Expert-Recommended Tips

Karwa Chauth 2020: What To Eat After Your Karwa Chauth Fast? 7 Expert-Recommended Tips

After the day long fast, you may feel like having anything and everything that comes your way- but that may not be the best strategy according to some experts.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 04, 2020 14:49 IST

Karwa Chauth 2020: What To Eat After Your Karwa Chauth Fast? 7 Expert-Recommended Tips

Karwa Chauth is a popular festival in North India

Highlights
  • Karwa Chauth is a popular festival among many Hindu women
  • Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturti
  • Karwa Chauth falls on 4th November this year

Many Hindu women around India are observing their Karwa Chauth fast today. Also known as Karak Chaturthi, Karwa Chauth is the fourth day of moon's waning phase in the month of Kartik. The ancient Hindu festival is also seen as a bonding time among women, who on this special day get along, dress up, apply henna on their hands, perform pujas and ultimately break their fast upon seeing the moon. The fast is observed for the long lives and health of their spouses. The day-long fast is quite strenuous for some, which is why pregnant women, sick and elderly women are advised not to observe the fast.

After the day long fast, you may feel like having anything and everything that comes your way- but that may not be the best strategy according to some experts. Your body may not react very well with the abrupt change. We spoke to Ms. Jyoti (Senior Dietician at the Jaslok Hospital), who told us certain healthy ways in which you can break your fast, and foods that you should have post the vrat.

Here's What To Eat Post Karwa Chauth Vrat:

1. Drink Water
It cannot be emphasised enough, how much your body need water, especially at this point of time to avoid dehydration. So, keep a bottle ready, if plain taste of water bores you, you can try detox water, juices et al.

2. Dry Fruits And Nuts
Nuts and dry fruits are excellent sources of energy. They are also very satiating and fill you up with a range of minerals and antioxidants. Think: almonds, walnuts, cashews, prunes, raisins.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Have A Balanced Meal
This is not the time rule out essential micro and micro nutrients. Make sure your meal post the vrat is balanced in terms of carbohydrates, proteins, for energy restoration.

4. Avoid Fried Foods
Try to  cut back on deep fried foods, they can be difficult to digest and acidic.

Karwa Chauth 2020: Fried foods could be hard to digest

5.  Load Up On Proteins
It is recommended you have considerable amount of protein post fasting instead of having foods comprising simple carbs or sugar. Proteins can help you sustain energy levels as they do not get metabolised too soon like simple carbohydrates.

6. Lime Juice Or Coconut Water
Having a glass of lime juice or coconut post fasting helps replenishing electrolytes in your body. It is excellent for immunity too.

n1hom7b8

Coconut water makes for an effective rehydration solution
Photo Credit: iStock

7. Fruits
Breaking your fast by eating fruits helps restore energy levels in a jiffy. They are replete with natural sugars; hence, no one is complaining.  Moreover, they are also high in vitamins and fibre that provides satiety. Some seasonal fruits we are in awe of are water chestnut, guava, apples and strawberries.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020, Everybody!



