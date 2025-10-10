The Asia Beer Challenge is among the largest and most prestigious beer competitions, attracting elite producers from China, India, Japan, and beyond. It offers brewers a unique opportunity to showcase their quality beers across Asia, which has one of the fastest-growing beer markets in the world. This year, two Indian brands - Devans Modern Breweries Ltd. and Kimaya Himalayan Beverages LLP emerged as standout performers, together bagging six awards across various categories.

Kimaya Himalayan Beverages LLP Raised The Bar With BeeYoung

Kimaya Himalayan Beverages LLP made a strong impression with its popular BeeYoung range of beers.

BeeYoung Beyond won the Gold Medal in the International Style Pilsner category, a recognition of its balanced taste and crisp, refreshing finish.

The brand also took home a Silver Medal for BeeYoung Crafted Strong in the Strong Lager category, highlighting its growing dominance in the premium strong beer segment.

With this win, BeeYoung continues to establish itself as a brand that resonates with both casual drinkers and craft beer enthusiasts.

Devans Modern Breweries Ltd. Also Won Big

Devans Modern Breweries Ltd., one of India's oldest breweries, also celebrated a remarkable showing at the competition.

Their flagship Godfather Super Strong 8% Finest Beer claimed the Gold Medal in the Strong Lager category, earning the title of Asia's best strong beer. Known for its smooth yet robust flavour and 8% ABV strength, it's a beer that continues to define the strong beer space in India.

Silver Medal for Six Fields Blanche Finest Wheat Beer in the Witbier category

Silver Medal for Six Fields Cult Finest Strong Wheat Beer in the Dubbel Wit / Imperial White category

Bronze Medal for Godfather The Legendary Luxury Lager Beer in the Australasian, Latin American, or Tropical-Style Light Lager category

About Asia Beer Challenge

The Asia Beer Challenge is operated by the world's largest beverage awards organisation and is renowned for its rigorous blind-tasting process. All entries are evaluated by a panel of Asia-based professional beer buyers who judge without any brand visibility, ensuring complete objectivity. Each beer is assessed on key parameters such as appearance, aroma, flavour profile, structure, and overall balance.





This unbiased and technical evaluation process makes the competition one of the most respected platforms for breweries to earn recognition and credibility.





India's Growing Footprint in Asia's Beer Market

India's beer market has evolved rapidly over the past decade, moving beyond mass-produced lagers to include premium, craft, and international-style brews. The recognition at the Asia Beer Challenge 2025 highlights the country's brewing talent and its ability to compete on a global scale.