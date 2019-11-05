Traditional Indian Dessert: Make Punjabi-Style Dodha Barfi At Home With This Recipe Video

Make this traditional sweet of dodha at home

Highlights If you are a fan of milky sweets, we are sure you will love dodha barfi.

It is an Indian variation of western milk fudge.

Here is a recipe that will let you make dodha at home easily.

The richness of pure ghee (clarified butter) and the complexity of flavours and aromas, give an edge to Indian sweets that are second to none. If milk fudge is a global sensation, we have milk cake sweet or mithai with a desi twist. If you are a fan of this milky sweet, we are sure dodha, a close cousin of milk cake, would be on your favourites list too. Dodha is a Punjabi specialty that is mostly enjoyed during festivals, religious and celebratory occasions. Dodha is another Indian variation of milk fudge, with the main difference being that is has a nutty and chocolaty flavour. Even better! Isn't it?





This recipe by food vlogger Manjula Jain shows how to make this stellar Indian dessert at home. We suggest you make a large batch of this sweet as it can stay good for up to two weeks at room temperature and for around three months, if refrigerated.





Dodha barfi is made with crack wheat (dalia), which is fried in ghee till it turns dark brown (just like chocolate). To this, milk, cream, sugar, cocoa powder, cashews and almonds are added. When the barfi is made, it is garnished with pistachios.





Watch the recipe video posted on YouTube channel ‘Manjula's Kitchen' right here and make this delicious, creamy and milky mithai at home. With the colder days approaching fast, you will enjoy this rich sweet even more.

Recipe video of traditional Punjabi dodha barfi –

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uaGH7cEjB3s





(Also Read: Try This Instant Bengali-Style Kalakand Barfi At Home)













